Kings of Anglia Podcast - Villa and Derby, playing two up front, midfield set-up and needing a win

Ellis Harrison is yet to open his account for Ipswich Town. He's discussed on this week's Kings of Anglia podcast. Archant

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back to discuss all things Ipswich Town.

This week we look back at the games against Derby and Villa, discuss whether it’s time to play two strikers, Hurst’s midfield selection and when the Blues will secure their first win.

Plus, there’s also chat about Andy getting locked inside Portman Road, food on the road and we tackle one of life’s big issues.

