Kings of Anglia Podcast - Villa and Derby, playing two up front, midfield set-up and needing a win
PUBLISHED: 13:17 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 23 August 2018
Archant
Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back to discuss all things Ipswich Town.
This week we look back at the games against Derby and Villa, discuss whether it’s time to play two strikers, Hurst’s midfield selection and when the Blues will secure their first win.
Plus, there’s also chat about Andy getting locked inside Portman Road, food on the road and we tackle one of life’s big issues.
