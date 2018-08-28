‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Paul Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City. Photo: PA SPORT Paul Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City. Photo: PA SPORT

The 49-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2021 less than 48 hours after Paul Hurst was sacked by owner Marcus Evans.

Lambert will watch his new side – who sit bottom of the Championship table with nine points from 14 games – in action at Millwall this afternoon before taking the reins from caretaker boss Bryan Klug ahead of next weekend’s visit of Preston.

The former Scotland captain becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich and Norwich, having led the Canaries from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish between 2009 and 2012. Prior to that he had a spell with Colchester United too.

Since his time at Carrow Road he has had spells with Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke, leaving the latter following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town,” said Lambert, who becomes only the 17th manager in the Town’s 82-year professional history.

“I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is, and I’m proud to be the manager here.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one – players, staff and supporters.

“I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this club forward.”

Town owner Marcus Evans said: “I am delighted that Paul has agreed to become manager of Ipswich Town.

“He made it clear from our first conversation that he would relish the opportunity to come here.

“He is a very knowledgeable manager who has vast experience of the Championship as well as working for a number of years in the Premier League.

“In his time at Aston Villa he showed he could work with and develop young players and his teams have always looked to play exciting football. Those attributes fit our ethos here.

“He obviously enjoyed a lot of success at our local rivals and the aim for Paul and everyone at the club is to see that repeated here – and bettered!

“The first priority though is to start climbing the table and I urge the supporters to get right behind our new manager and the players to strengthen our ability to do that.”

Lambert brings three members of staff with him to Portman Road.

His assistant is Stuart Taylor, who was also his No.2 at Stoke City and on his staff at Wolves and Aston Villa. Jim Henry, who was also on his Stoke staff, takes on the role of fitness coach while Matt Gill leaves his role as Norwich City U23 manager to become first-team coach.