Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

PUBLISHED: 09:03 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:31 27 October 2018

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Paul Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City. Photo: PA SPORTPaul Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City. Photo: PA SPORT

The 49-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2021 less than 48 hours after Paul Hurst was sacked by owner Marcus Evans.

Lambert will watch his new side – who sit bottom of the Championship table with nine points from 14 games – in action at Millwall this afternoon before taking the reins from caretaker boss Bryan Klug ahead of next weekend’s visit of Preston.

MORE: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

The former Scotland captain becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich and Norwich, having led the Canaries from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish between 2009 and 2012. Prior to that he had a spell with Colchester United too.

Since his time at Carrow Road he has had spells with Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke, leaving the latter following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

MORE: Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

“I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town,” said Lambert, who becomes only the 17th manager in the Town’s 82-year professional history.

“I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is, and I’m proud to be the manager here.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one – players, staff and supporters.

MORE: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

“I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this club forward.”

Town owner Marcus Evans said: “I am delighted that Paul has agreed to become manager of Ipswich Town.

“He made it clear from our first conversation that he would relish the opportunity to come here.

“He is a very knowledgeable manager who has vast experience of the Championship as well as working for a number of years in the Premier League.

MORE: Hurst’s 149 days in charge of Ipswich Town – how the shortest reign in Blues history played out

“In his time at Aston Villa he showed he could work with and develop young players and his teams have always looked to play exciting football. Those attributes fit our ethos here.

“He obviously enjoyed a lot of success at our local rivals and the aim for Paul and everyone at the club is to see that repeated here – and bettered!

“The first priority though is to start climbing the table and I urge the supporters to get right behind our new manager and the players to strengthen our ability to do that.”

Lambert brings three members of staff with him to Portman Road.

His assistant is Stuart Taylor, who was also his No.2 at Stoke City and on his staff at Wolves and Aston Villa. Jim Henry, who was also on his Stoke staff, takes on the role of fitness coach while Matt Gill leaves his role as Norwich City U23 manager to become first-team coach.

Live: Matchday Live: Klug leads Ipswich in vital Millwall clash with new boss Lambert to watch from the stands

12:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon. Bryan Klug is in charge while new manager Paul Lambert will watch from the stands.

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be watching from the stands when the Blues face Millwall this afternoon (3pm).

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Nostalgia: Millwall v Ipswich nostalgia: Parkin hits late winner at Millwall in 2005

05:00 Ross Halls
Darren Currie celebrates opening the scoring at millwall

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to August 27, 2005, when Sam Parkin scored a late winner as 10-man Ipswich beat Millwall 2-1 at the New Den.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Yesterday, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Yesterday, 16:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

‘A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing’ – Chambers on Hurst sacking

Yesterday, 14:58 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the players need to take responsibility for Paul Hurst being sacked as manager this week.

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Yesterday, 13:59 Stuart Watson
Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow’s Championship clash. Here’s what the club stalwart had to say about Paul Hurst’s sacking, the relegation fight ahead and what the new manager needs to do.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

Yesterday, 13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Yesterday, 11:12 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Lambert as their new manager after sacking Paul Hurst yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Yesterday, 19:51 Paddy Davitt
Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Hurst will prove the doubters wrong insists Norwich City chief Daniel Farke.

Most read

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Orwell Bridge wind closures - here are the latest measures being pursued

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, which has been the subject of debate over high wind closures Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Motorcyclist, 54, dies in collision with car

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed on The Street in Brockdish on Friday, October 26. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24