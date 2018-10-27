Lambert pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay his tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday's helicopter crash. Photo: Sky Sports Archant

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday night’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New @Official_ITFC boss Paul Lambert pays tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after going to the King Power Stadium on Monday to pay his respects to those who died.



Leicester helicopter crash reaction: https://t.co/A2ktbcH0jm pic.twitter.com/uNbXj3XZaU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 29, 2018

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, plus pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died after the aircraft spiralled out of control outside the ground shortly after taking off from the pitch following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Lambert, who was announced as Ipswich’s new boss on Saturday morning, told Sky Sports: “First and foremost it’s tragic and a real, real shock.

“I live not too far from here myself and I think what has happened here (at this club) has been incredible with the running of the club and them winning the league.

“As everybody knows, when you lose lives – football is nothing, it’s nothing...

Tom Meighan from Kasabian and Ipswich boss Paul Lambert have come to King Power Stadium to pay their respects pic.twitter.com/5Cuzsf1XeY — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) October 29, 2018

“This is a major shock to the people of Leicester.”

MORE: Paul Lambert press conference at 9am tomorrow, with new Ipswich Town boss to meet fans on Thursday night

Lambert, who was in charge of Stoke from January to May, continued: “I’ve stayed up here for the last few years and this football club grew, the city grew.

“I think when Leicester won the title it became a worldwide known football club and that was all down to him and everybody who worked here.

“I just can’t believe it. It’s a shock, it really is.”

Lambert will be formerly unveiled as Town boss tomorrow morning before with his first game coming against Preston, at Portman Road, on Saturday.