Lambert pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash
PUBLISHED: 14:39 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 29 October 2018
Archant
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday night’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, plus pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz all died after the aircraft spiralled out of control outside the ground shortly after taking off from the pitch following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
Lambert, who was announced as Ipswich’s new boss on Saturday morning, told Sky Sports: “First and foremost it’s tragic and a real, real shock.
“I live not too far from here myself and I think what has happened here (at this club) has been incredible with the running of the club and them winning the league.
“As everybody knows, when you lose lives – football is nothing, it’s nothing...
“This is a major shock to the people of Leicester.”
Lambert, who was in charge of Stoke from January to May, continued: “I’ve stayed up here for the last few years and this football club grew, the city grew.
“I think when Leicester won the title it became a worldwide known football club and that was all down to him and everybody who worked here.
“I just can’t believe it. It’s a shock, it really is.”
Lambert will be formerly unveiled as Town boss tomorrow morning before with his first game coming against Preston, at Portman Road, on Saturday.