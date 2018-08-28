Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Poll

Lambert lined up as Evans reveals he’s looking for a manager with ‘experience’

PUBLISHED: 18:27 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:27 25 October 2018

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town at Millwall on Saturday after Paul Hurst was sacked this afternoon.

Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig, who were contracted until 2021, are followed out the door by physio Chris Skitt and fitness coach Nathan Winder.

That comes after last night’s 2-0 defeat at table-topping Leeds United left the Blues at the foot of the Championship table with just nine points from the opening 14 games (W1 D6 L7 F11 A22).

MORE: Paul Lambert in line to replace Hurst at Portman Road

It’s understood that Town are in advanced talks with Lambert, but the former Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss will have a watching brief at The Den before taking charge for the visit of Preston a week on Saturday.

Academy supremo Klug returns to the dug-out for another brief caretaker stint.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” said Town owner Marcus Evans in a statement.

MORE: Hurst’s 148 days in charge of Ipswich Town: How the shortest reign in Blues history played out

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff. But unfortunately those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision today.

MORE: ‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ – what Hurst said after last night’s defeat at Leeds

“The core of our club remains strong and it is that which has helped us create a highly competitive team in the Championship over the last five or six years.

“This group of experienced players, along with the additions we made to the squad this summer of younger developing talent, plus the ongoing progression of players from our academy, means the new manager will have a solid group to work with and build for the future.

“I am determined that we develop a team to play attractive and exciting football.

“We have a stable and talented coaching team in place at Ipswich and Bryan Klug will step up and take temporary charge of the first-team for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

“I am actively looking to appoint a new manager as soon as possible with experience, who will embrace the long term vision we all have for the club and who can deliver the success that every Ipswich Town supporter craves.”

Topic Tags:

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 19:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager after just 15 games in charge. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Yesterday, 22:19 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Paul Lambert to replace Paul Hurst in the Portman Road hotseat. Andy Warren looks at what the new man brings to the table

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Yesterday, 21:25 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to share their views on Paul Hurst’s sacking and the news that Paul Lambert is set to replace him in the Portman Road hotseat.

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Yesterday, 20:00 Chris Lakey
Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Eastern Daily Press Sports Editor Chris Lakey, who covered Paul Lambert as Norwich boss, gives his thoughts on how he might fare at Ipswich Town.

Poll: Lambert lined up as Evans reveals he’s looking for a manager with ‘experience’

Yesterday, 18:27 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town at Millwall on Saturday after Paul Hurst was sacked this afternoon.

Hurst’s 149 days in charge of Ipswich Town: How the shortest reign in Blues history played out

Yesterday, 17:33 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst has been sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Hurst has lost his job at Ipswich Town after just 149 days in charge. ANDY WARREN takes a look at how his reign unfolded.

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Yesterday, 16:01 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town slipped to another defeat in what has been a miserable season so far last night – so is now the time for boss Paul Hurst to go?

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Yesterday, 09:54 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Dozzell scores final league goal and Mick Mills returns

Yesterday, 11:30 Ross Halls
Jason Dozzell scored on this day in the win over Bury in 1997

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Mick Mills returning to Town as Stoke City manager and fan favourite Jason Dozzell scoring his final league goal for Town.

Most read

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Hurst Lambert

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24