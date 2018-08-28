Poll

Lambert lined up as Evans reveals he’s looking for a manager with ‘experience’

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town at Millwall on Saturday after Paul Hurst was sacked this afternoon.

Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig, who were contracted until 2021, are followed out the door by physio Chris Skitt and fitness coach Nathan Winder.

That comes after last night’s 2-0 defeat at table-topping Leeds United left the Blues at the foot of the Championship table with just nine points from the opening 14 games (W1 D6 L7 F11 A22).

It’s understood that Town are in advanced talks with Lambert, but the former Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss will have a watching brief at The Den before taking charge for the visit of Preston a week on Saturday.

Academy supremo Klug returns to the dug-out for another brief caretaker stint.

“I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward,” said Town owner Marcus Evans in a statement.

“I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

“Paul’s arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff. But unfortunately those plans haven’t turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision today.

“The core of our club remains strong and it is that which has helped us create a highly competitive team in the Championship over the last five or six years.

“This group of experienced players, along with the additions we made to the squad this summer of younger developing talent, plus the ongoing progression of players from our academy, means the new manager will have a solid group to work with and build for the future.

“I am determined that we develop a team to play attractive and exciting football.

“We have a stable and talented coaching team in place at Ipswich and Bryan Klug will step up and take temporary charge of the first-team for Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

“I am actively looking to appoint a new manager as soon as possible with experience, who will embrace the long term vision we all have for the club and who can deliver the success that every Ipswich Town supporter craves.”