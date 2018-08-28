Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

It’s understood that the Blues are very conscious of the fact that today is the funeral of club legend Kevin Beattie.

The funeral procession for the club’s greatest ever player will pass by Sir Bobby Robson’s statue, outside of Portman Road, at approximately 2.30pm.

There’s also the fact that some final negotiations are ongoing with two members of staff that Lambert wants to bring with him to Portman Road.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands a formal announcement is likely tomorrow morning.

Lambert will then be in the stands at Millwall as Bryan Klug takes caretaker charge for a crunch Championship clash.

The 49-year-old Scot will meet staff and players for the first time after that, possibly as early as Sunday, before speaking to the media at the start of next week.

Lambert’s first game in charge will be the visit of Preston to Portman Road next Saturday.