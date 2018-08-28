Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 October 2018

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

The 49-year-old Scot replaces Paul Hurst in the hot-seat and takes over a Blues side sitting bottom of the Championship and five points adrift of safety heading into Saturday’s game against fellow-strugglers Preston at Portman Road.

Speaking at his formal unveiling yesterday, the experienced former Colchester, Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss said: “I think what we have to do here is create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun.

“You have to make the lads enjoy their football. Whether they make mistakes or not is irrelevant. If they do make mistakes it’s my fault because I’m telling them how to do it.

MORE: Why Paul Lambert’s first press conference was so reassuring

“It’s a better place to come and work when it’s more upbeat and we’ll try and generate that. If we can, then we have half a chance.

“We have to ensure the fans come and enjoy their time as well. They pay big money to watch the team and they want to watch them win. We have to give them something.

“My job is to change the mood.”

Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City, having guided the Canaries from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish between 2009 and 2012.

“I had three fantastic years there, but that was seven years ago and I don’t want to harp back,” said Lambert, who left Stoke City in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

MORE: Full transcript of Lambert press conference

“I don’t want to be judged by past success and failure because I’ll be judged from now on in.

“This is my club now. I’m proud to be here. This is a big football club with a really big fanbase behind it.

“I’m only focussed on Ipswich and trying to get this football club away from bottom of the table. If we get on a little run then you never know where it can take you.

MORE: ‘Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert doesn’t want to harp back to Norwich days

“I’ll give it 100 per cent. Everything I’ve got I’ll give with my experience and my heart. I want to have a lot of success here. Let’s see what happens.”

Lambert insisted that ‘no great expectancy’ has been placed on him by owner Marcus Evans, repeatedly called for unity and said he wants  the side to play with tempo and intensity.

Topic Tags:

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

Yesterday, 17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 17:15 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Yesterday, 16:35 Mark Heath
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

Yesterday, 12:33 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert was officially unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning and discussed his pride at taking the jobb, creating unity and a desire for success.

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

Yesterday, 12:17 Stuart Watson
All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert held his first press conference as Ipswich Town manager this morning. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Yesterday, 11:28 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert met the media for the first time this morning – and you can watch his whole press conference back here.

Opinion: ‘Excellent, only way is up with Lambert’ - Town fans react to boss Lambert’s first press conference

Yesterday, 10:58 Mark Heath
Paul Lambert was unveiled as Ipswich Town boss this morning. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their thoughts on Paul Lambert’s first press conference as Blues’ boss – here’s a selection of what they’ve been saying.

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is preparing for his first game in charge against Preston on Saturday. ANDY WARREN looks at his most pressing issues.

Lambert pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash

Mon, 14:39 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay his tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday's helicopter crash. Photo: Sky Sports

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday night’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Mon, 13:29 Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has brought a team of three with him to Portman Road. ANDY WARREN looks at the men behind the boss.

Most read

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24