‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

The 49-year-old Scot replaces Paul Hurst in the hot-seat and takes over a Blues side sitting bottom of the Championship and five points adrift of safety heading into Saturday’s game against fellow-strugglers Preston at Portman Road.

Speaking at his formal unveiling yesterday, the experienced former Colchester, Norwich, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Wolves and Stoke boss said: “I think what we have to do here is create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun.

“You have to make the lads enjoy their football. Whether they make mistakes or not is irrelevant. If they do make mistakes it’s my fault because I’m telling them how to do it.

“It’s a better place to come and work when it’s more upbeat and we’ll try and generate that. If we can, then we have half a chance.

“We have to ensure the fans come and enjoy their time as well. They pay big money to watch the team and they want to watch them win. We have to give them something.

“My job is to change the mood.”

Lambert becomes the first person to manage both Ipswich Town and Norwich City, having guided the Canaries from League One to a mid-table Premier League finish between 2009 and 2012.

“I had three fantastic years there, but that was seven years ago and I don’t want to harp back,” said Lambert, who left Stoke City in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

“I don’t want to be judged by past success and failure because I’ll be judged from now on in.

“This is my club now. I’m proud to be here. This is a big football club with a really big fanbase behind it.

“I’m only focussed on Ipswich and trying to get this football club away from bottom of the table. If we get on a little run then you never know where it can take you.

“I’ll give it 100 per cent. Everything I’ve got I’ll give with my experience and my heart. I want to have a lot of success here. Let’s see what happens.”

Lambert insisted that ‘no great expectancy’ has been placed on him by owner Marcus Evans, repeatedly called for unity and said he wants the side to play with tempo and intensity.