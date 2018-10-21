Late double strike sees Woodbridge gain a point with Haverhill

Callum Sinclair in action for Woodbridge against Haverhill Photo: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 2 Haverhill Rovers 2

Ben Garnham and Sean Rea celebrate Garnham's late equaliser for Woodbridge Photo:PAUL LEECH Ben Garnham and Sean Rea celebrate Garnham's late equaliser for Woodbridge Photo:PAUL LEECH

Late strikes from Matt Mackenzie and Ben Garnham salvaged a point for the Peckers against a Rovers outfit who disrupted the hosts’ passing game with their organisation and commitment throughout, writes Dave Meeson.

Woodbridge went into the match having won their last four games without conceding, whereas Rovers had suffered back to back defeats on the road after a memorable win against much-fancied Stowmarket.

The visitors adopted a 4-5-1 system from the off as they flooded the midfield. There was little to excite the spectators until midway through the first half when Callum Sinclair played in Kelsey Trotter but his powerful goal-bound effort struck a defender and went over.

Rovers replied with a Luke Haines free kick which was pushed out by home keeper Alfie Stronge into the path of Sam Holmes who could only find the side-netting.

Just as the half seemed to be drifting to a close Rovers opened the scoring as Stronge failed to hold Mitchell Burr’s effort and Prince Mutswunguma ran the ball into an empty net.

Michael Davis then doubled Haverhill’s advantage on 55 minutes as he powered through the centre of midfield before hitting a low drive from 20 yards which evaded Stronge.

Shortly afterwards the influential Haines curled a shot over as Marc Abbott’s side went looking for a third.

Woodbridge introduced Carlos Edwards from the bench on 65 minutes to add some more creativity in midfield.

Almost immediately fellow substitute Mark Ray forced visiting keeper Mitchell Ware to produce a brilliant stop from his header.

Rovers remained dangerous on the break and Mutswunguma broke clear only to blaze over.

Woodbridge pulled a goal back on 74 minutes as a raking 40 yard cross field ball from Baden Holmes was superbly guided home on the volley by Mackenzie.

Chances were now coming thick and fast.

Haverhill’s tireless lone striker Mark Lovell was denied by Stronge after a lung-busting 40-yard run and Ray volleyed wide for the hosts almost immediately.

Then, with only four minutes of normal time remaining Edwards weaved his way into a shooting position and when Ware pushed out his effort the ball came back to Garnham who shot through a ruck of players for the equaliser.