Byron Lawrence rejoins Leiston on a full transfer and two-year deal

Leiston's Byron Lawrence, right, back at Victory Road after a spell at Dulwich Hamlet.

Former Leiston schemer Byron Lawrence is returning to the Suffolk club.

Leiston boss Glenn Driver

The ex-Ipswich Town academy midfielder joined Dulwich Hamlet at the start of this season in National South. But just a few games in, he is back at Victory Road on a full transfer and a two-year deal, much to the delight of boss Glenn Driver.

“It’s fantastic to have Byron back,” Driver said.

“The move to Dulwich has seen him have to do a lot of travelling and it hasn’t worked out for Byron as he would have wanted.

“To say we are delighted to welcome him back is an understatement.

“And it’s nice to know that when moves for players who have formerly been with us don’t work out, they feel Leiston is their first port of call to come back and play for us again – Byron will have had plenty of offers.

“I know our fans are going to be really happy to have him back.

“He is a very popular player – a brave player who wants the ball all the time, he can give us great balance on the left and with two big games ahead this weekend, his signing is a big boost.

“All this coming on the back of Seb Dunbar, who is another key player for us, signing a two-year deal last week and it’s good news for the club and fans.”

Leiston entertain Tamworth at Victory Road on Saturday, hoping to get back on winning track after a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Banbury last weekend.

After two victories to kick-start their Southern Premier Division Central league season, Driver admitted it was not a good day at the office.

“It was probably one of our poorest performances under me and Tony Kinsella, to be honest,” he said.

“It wasn’t just one or two players not on it, but nearer six or seven.

“But we move on and look forward to a busy few days with Tamworth and then Needham Market on Bank Holiday Monday.”

Meanwhile, Leiston are holding a Sportsman’s Evening at Ufford Park Golf Club, featuring former Wales, Liverpool and Benfica striker, Dean Saunders.

It’s a Black Tie event and is being held on Thursday, October 11.

Tickets available from acrisp5@aol.com. Accommodation available.