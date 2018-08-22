Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Byron Lawrence rejoins Leiston on a full transfer and two-year deal

22 August, 2018 - 19:00
Leiston's Byron Lawrence, right, back at Victory Road after a spell at Dulwich Hamlet. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston's Byron Lawrence, right, back at Victory Road after a spell at Dulwich Hamlet. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Former Leiston schemer Byron Lawrence is returning to the Suffolk club.

Leiston boss Glenn DriverLeiston boss Glenn Driver

The ex-Ipswich Town academy midfielder joined Dulwich Hamlet at the start of this season in National South. But just a few games in, he is back at Victory Road on a full transfer and a two-year deal, much to the delight of boss Glenn Driver.

“It’s fantastic to have Byron back,” Driver said.

“The move to Dulwich has seen him have to do a lot of travelling and it hasn’t worked out for Byron as he would have wanted.

“To say we are delighted to welcome him back is an understatement.

“And it’s nice to know that when moves for players who have formerly been with us don’t work out, they feel Leiston is their first port of call to come back and play for us again – Byron will have had plenty of offers.

“I know our fans are going to be really happy to have him back.

“He is a very popular player – a brave player who wants the ball all the time, he can give us great balance on the left and with two big games ahead this weekend, his signing is a big boost.

“All this coming on the back of Seb Dunbar, who is another key player for us, signing a two-year deal last week and it’s good news for the club and fans.”

Leiston entertain Tamworth at Victory Road on Saturday, hoping to get back on winning track after a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Banbury last weekend.

After two victories to kick-start their Southern Premier Division Central league season, Driver admitted it was not a good day at the office.

“It was probably one of our poorest performances under me and Tony Kinsella, to be honest,” he said.

“It wasn’t just one or two players not on it, but nearer six or seven.

“But we move on and look forward to a busy few days with Tamworth and then Needham Market on Bank Holiday Monday.”

Meanwhile, Leiston are holding a Sportsman’s Evening at Ufford Park Golf Club, featuring former Wales, Liverpool and Benfica striker, Dean Saunders.

It’s a Black Tie event and is being held on Thursday, October 11.

Tickets available from acrisp5@aol.com. Accommodation available.

Topic Tags:

‘It will help to make me better’ - Bart on his World Cup adventure

17:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Bartosz Bialkowski is hopeful his World Cup experience has seen him return to Ipswich Town a better player.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

12:27 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match last night. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

‘A first win will be massive... it’s just like a domino effect’ - Nolan on Town’s search for three points

06:00 Andy Warren
Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan insists Ipswich Town must stop conceding sloppy goals if they are to secure what would be a ‘massive’ first win under Paul Hurst.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24