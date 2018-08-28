Opinion

Ratings: Player grades as Town go down to leaders at Elland Road

Luke Chambers complains to the assistant referee at Leeds

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 away defeat by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Back in the side for the first time since August but looked a little rusty, as you might expect, during the first half. Wasn’t able to keep hold of an early cross, which Hernandez nearly poked home, and could perhaps be more commanding at set pieces. Made a great second-half save to deny Forshaw and helped keep the score down. 7

Jordan Spence gets to grips with Leeds' Mateusz Klich at Elland Road

Jordan Spence

Making his first appearance since September 18, when he was replaced at half-time in the draw with Brentford. Had moments where he was caught positionally and lost possession, but played a part going forward with a succession of driving runs. Had trouble with Hernandez. 5

Matthew Pennington

Back in his favoured position against a side he represented 24 times last season. Looks more comfortable there and is an upgrade when it comes to calmness on the ball on Toto Nsiala. Was beaten by Hernandez’s cross as the Spaniard found the gap between he and Chambers. 6

Flynn Downes catches Leeds' Mateusz Klich at Elland Road

Luke Chambers

Didn’t seem to be moving particularly freely during the game and checked his run a little as Roofe headed the first goal home. He’s always vocal on the field but was perhaps more so this evening. Wanted a penalty in the second half. 5

Jonas Knudsen

Another of the seven players to come into the side and he played his part in a defence which looked infinitely more balanced than either the first half at Swansea or Saturday’s game with QPR. Got forward well at times and looked to press high up the field more than he did of late but was caught up the pitch for the first goal. While the balance was there, the Dane did struggle with roving winger Hernandez. 6

Jonas Knudsen hooks the ball into the box at Leeds

Cole Skuse

Looks much more comfortable playing in a flat midfield four. Saw more of the ball, had more options when he got it and helped look for the runs of Sears and Jackson ahead of him. Had more bite in his game but, ultimately, wasn’t able to link up with the strikers or threaten in the box or show expansiveness in his passing. 6

Flynn Downes

A rare start for the youngster and he gave the midfield added bite, but his passing was wayward at times and he contributed to break downs and losses of possession. More to come from the teenager. 5

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds

Jon Nolan

The midfielder was started for the first time since Middlesbrough but did so in a right midfield role. He had his moments, with one dangerous cross and a shot from the edge of the box but he was able to impact the game as much as he would like. Had a shot saved in the second half. 5

Tayo Edun

A first start since August for the on-loan Fulham man who showed good industry, bright ideas and poor touches in equal measure. He wants the ball and looks to drive when in possession but needs to take more care at times. 5

Jonas Knudsen slides into a challenge at Leeds

Freddie Sears

Showed neat touches in the first half which look so much more effective when he has a strike partner. Looked to get in behind, connected well with good friend Knudsen down the left. Said this week that he was a spectator for 90 minutes in the QPR loss but was more involved this evening without ever threatening consistently. 6

Kayden Jackson

Playing in this game would have been a big deal for the former Accrington man, who played non-league football at a ground in the shadow of Elland Road. But, once again and like Sears, he fed largely of scraps as the Blues struggled to build meaningful attacking moves. 6

Adetayo Edun fouls Gaetano Beradi at Leeds

Grant Ward (for Edun, 62)

Came on and got some good touches without being able to push on in the final third. 5

Gwion Edwards (for Sears, 76)

Had very little involvement. 5

Trevoh Chalobah (for Skuse, 84)

Came on an immediately received abuse from the home crowd for his choice of hairstyle. ‘He’s got bird s*** on his head’ they sang. Didn’t have time to make a real impact on the game but instantly wanted the ball. 6