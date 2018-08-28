Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Leiston back to winning ways at St Ives

PUBLISHED: 17:04 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 24 October 2018

Christy Finch celebrates after scoring for Leiston taking them to 2-0 in the first half. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christy Finch celebrates after scoring for Leiston taking them to 2-0 in the first half. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

EvoStik Southern Premier

St Ives Town 0

Leiston 2

Leiston got back on track as they defeated a resilient St Ives Town side to move up into fifth position in the league table.

Leiston started well and took the lead in the 14th minute. Patrick Brothers, who was making his 350th club appearance, crossed from the left-hand side and Christy Finch got in behind the home defence to finish excellently past Sam Wilson in goal.

The Blues defended well in the first half and restricted the Cambridgeshire hosts to mainly long shots. Leiston could have extended their lead after Seb Dunbar and Brothers linked up well but the former struck just off target.

St Ives came into the match more in the second period, with goalkeeper Marcus Garnham tipping over home captain Robbie Parker’s effort. Sub Ben Baker had a chance to level, but Marcus Garnham made an outstanding save.

Three minutes from time, Leiston made the game safe as Jake Reed worked his way into the box and squared to Cemal Ramadan, who tapped home.

Topic Tags:

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

3 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

9 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Leeds United tonight. Stuart Watson gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Town go down to leaders at Elland Road

29 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers complains to the assistant referee at Leeds Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 away defeat by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Report: Blues beaten by new leaders Leeds as pressure increases on boss Hurst

21:44 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse challenges Kalvin Phillips Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by new Championship leaders Leeds United this evening as the pressure increased on Blues boss Paul Hurst.

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

18:00 Andy Warren
Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town are at Elland Road this evening to take on Leeds United (7.45pm).

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: ‘He’s watching a DVD’ - Jewell leaves Town

16:03 Ross Halls
Paul Jewell leaves the pitch for the final time as Ipswich Town manager. He left the club a day later. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Trevor Whymark scoring four in Europe and ex-boss Paul Jewell leaving Town.

Jackson used to play in the shadow of Elland Road... now he wants to perform under the lights

14:24 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson used to play non-league football in Bradford and Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

This evening’s game at Leeds United highlights exactly how far Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has come.

Video: Match preview: Hurst would love his Ipswich Town side to play like Bielsa’s Leeds

13:50
Leeds United's Pontus Jansson (right) celebrates. The Yorkshire side surged to the top of the table after winning four of their first five. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Elland Road tonight (7.45pm). Here’s what Blues boss Paul Hurst had to say ahead of the action.

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24