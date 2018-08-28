Leiston back to winning ways at St Ives

Christy Finch celebrates after scoring for Leiston taking them to 2-0 in the first half. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

EvoStik Southern Premier St Ives Town 0 Leiston 2 Leiston got back on track as they defeated a resilient St Ives Town side to move up into fifth position in the league table.

Leiston started well and took the lead in the 14th minute. Patrick Brothers, who was making his 350th club appearance, crossed from the left-hand side and Christy Finch got in behind the home defence to finish excellently past Sam Wilson in goal.

The Blues defended well in the first half and restricted the Cambridgeshire hosts to mainly long shots. Leiston could have extended their lead after Seb Dunbar and Brothers linked up well but the former struck just off target.

St Ives came into the match more in the second period, with goalkeeper Marcus Garnham tipping over home captain Robbie Parker’s effort. Sub Ben Baker had a chance to level, but Marcus Garnham made an outstanding save.

Three minutes from time, Leiston made the game safe as Jake Reed worked his way into the box and squared to Cemal Ramadan, who tapped home.