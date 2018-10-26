Sunshine and Showers

Leiston set for FA Trophy test against VCD Athletic

26 October, 2018 - 12:46
Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham will be in action at VCD Athletic this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham will be in action at VCD Athletic this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Leiston begin their FA Trophy campaign tomorrow, having got back to winning ways in midweek.

Cemal Ramadan, pictured in action for Bury, was on target for Leiston in their midweek win. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMCemal Ramadan, pictured in action for Bury, was on target for Leiston in their midweek win. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

After an eventful week at Victory Road – manager Glenn Driver departing out of the blue last Thursday – Leiston got a much needed victory at St Ives Town on Tuesday night, earning a 2-0 win under the leadership of reserve manager Ian Cornforth and director of football Trevor Elmy.

An early Christy Finch goal settled any nerves and Cemal Ramadan made sure of the points late on to send Leiston back into the play-off spots.

Tomorrow Leiston begin their FA Trophy journey at VCD Athletic, who play one step below the Blues in the Bostik League South East Division. VCD are currently in fifth position, with 18 points from their 10 league games.

“The boys have stuck together in what has been a tough week,” Leiston goalkeeper Marcus Garnham said.

“We were unfortunate last Saturday not to get something from the Stratford match, and it was disappointing not to give Tony Kinsella the send off he deserved.

“We weren’t expecting the management decision at all, but myself and the rest of the squad would like to go on record and wish both Glen and TK the best for the future.”

This will be just Leiston’s 22nd appearance in the FA Trophy. Since making their debut in the competition in a 1-0 loss at Brentwood Town in 2011, the Blues have made the First Round Proper twice.

The first came in 2014 as Leiston went out to Bromley, while in 2016 Leiston went down to Bromley yet again in a replay at Victory Road, 5-3 after drawing 1-1 away from home.

Garnham added: “Tuesday night wasn’t pretty but we dug in and got the job done. Everyone played their part and it was good to see Josh Moore and Harry Knights to get minutes under their belts and that will only help continue their development.

“We look forward to today’s challenge of VCD Athletic and we know there are no easy games at this level.”

Meanwhile, Leiston Reserves have drawn Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves in the Suffolk Senior Cup Second Round. On Tuesday, they beat Whitton United 2-0 thanks to goals from Harrison Bacon and Jac Garrard in the League Cup, and they face Gorleston away in the next round.

‘A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing’ – Chambers on Hurst sacking

33 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the players need to take responsibility for Paul Hurst being sacked as manager this week.

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

13:59 Stuart Watson
Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow’s Championship clash. Here’s what the club stalwart had to say about Paul Hurst’s sacking, the relegation fight ahead and what the new manager needs to do.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

12:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

11:12 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Lambert as their new manager after sacking Paul Hurst yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 19:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager after just 15 games in charge. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Yesterday, 22:19 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Paul Lambert to replace Paul Hurst in the Portman Road hotseat. Andy Warren looks at what the new man brings to the table

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Yesterday, 21:25 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to share their views on Paul Hurst’s sacking and the news that Paul Lambert is set to replace him in the Portman Road hotseat.

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Yesterday, 20:00 Chris Lakey
Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Eastern Daily Press Sports Editor Chris Lakey, who covered Paul Lambert as Norwich boss, gives his thoughts on how he might fare at Ipswich Town.

