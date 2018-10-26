Leiston set for FA Trophy test against VCD Athletic

Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham will be in action at VCD Athletic this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston begin their FA Trophy campaign tomorrow, having got back to winning ways in midweek.

Cemal Ramadan, pictured in action for Bury, was on target for Leiston in their midweek win. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM Cemal Ramadan, pictured in action for Bury, was on target for Leiston in their midweek win. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

After an eventful week at Victory Road – manager Glenn Driver departing out of the blue last Thursday – Leiston got a much needed victory at St Ives Town on Tuesday night, earning a 2-0 win under the leadership of reserve manager Ian Cornforth and director of football Trevor Elmy.

An early Christy Finch goal settled any nerves and Cemal Ramadan made sure of the points late on to send Leiston back into the play-off spots.

Tomorrow Leiston begin their FA Trophy journey at VCD Athletic, who play one step below the Blues in the Bostik League South East Division. VCD are currently in fifth position, with 18 points from their 10 league games.

“The boys have stuck together in what has been a tough week,” Leiston goalkeeper Marcus Garnham said.

“We were unfortunate last Saturday not to get something from the Stratford match, and it was disappointing not to give Tony Kinsella the send off he deserved.

“We weren’t expecting the management decision at all, but myself and the rest of the squad would like to go on record and wish both Glen and TK the best for the future.”

This will be just Leiston’s 22nd appearance in the FA Trophy. Since making their debut in the competition in a 1-0 loss at Brentwood Town in 2011, the Blues have made the First Round Proper twice.

The first came in 2014 as Leiston went out to Bromley, while in 2016 Leiston went down to Bromley yet again in a replay at Victory Road, 5-3 after drawing 1-1 away from home.

Garnham added: “Tuesday night wasn’t pretty but we dug in and got the job done. Everyone played their part and it was good to see Josh Moore and Harry Knights to get minutes under their belts and that will only help continue their development.

“We look forward to today’s challenge of VCD Athletic and we know there are no easy games at this level.”

Meanwhile, Leiston Reserves have drawn Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves in the Suffolk Senior Cup Second Round. On Tuesday, they beat Whitton United 2-0 thanks to goals from Harrison Bacon and Jac Garrard in the League Cup, and they face Gorleston away in the next round.