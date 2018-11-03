Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Lethal leaders Kettering blow Needham away in 15-minute second-half goal fest

03 November, 2018 - 18:24
Adam Mills, some fine runs for Needham against Kettering. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Adam Mills, some fine runs for Needham against Kettering. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market 0 Kettering Town 3

League leaders Kettering Town turned on the style as Needham Market were blown away in the second half by a clinical Poppies team.

Three goals in a 15-minute spell sealed the deal for the Southern Central Premier Division high-fliers after Needham had gone toe-to-toe with them in an even first half.

Needham were good value for the 0-0 half-time scoreline.

Indeed but for a bit more composure they may have taken the lead, Adam Mills prominent for the home side.

However, the first goal was always going to be crucial and when Kettering’s Lindon Meikle got it – the first of his two goals – in the 55th minute, you could sense the belief drain from the home side.

Marcus Kelly’s crossfield pass found Lathaniel Rowe-Turner out wide. His low cross was calmly turned in by Meikle 12 yards out.

It was two nine minutes later. Needham failed to clear their lines, something they became more guilty of as the half wore on, and Meikle turned provider, dinking the ball back over the home defence, where Aaron O’Connor volleyed home.

The third was a superb 30-yarder from Meikle that Jake Jessup had not chance with – and with that the points were Ketterings.

Needham will be disappointed with a scoreline that looked highly unlikely until the 55th minute.

Certainly much of the Marketmen’s football in the first period was a delight to watch and any neutral would have been hard-pressed to work out who were the league leaders.

Mills enjoyed a couple of jinking runs and Joe Marsden won a free-kick in a dangerous position on the edge of the Kettering area that came to nothing.

Chances were at a premium but rather ominously for the home side, Kettering came more into it as the half wore on.

And they started where they left off in the second period culminating in that clinical 15-minute spell.

At 3-0 the game was over, but Needham had chances to pull a goal back, substitute James Baker heading over a Mills cross.

But in all honesty and despite the endeavour, Kettering were too good.

Needham will take positivity from their first half efforts. But Kettering showed their class.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

18:52 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

18:51 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

18:19 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

17:07 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

12:00 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Yesterday, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Video False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

Yesterday, 16:05 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

Ahead of Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich Town boss, ANDY WARREN looks at how recent Blues managers fared in their opening matches in charge

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

Yesterday, 14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

Yesterday, 12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24