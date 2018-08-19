Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Needham Market boss Wilkins targeting two new loan players

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 20 August 2018

Needham Market's Reece Dobson goes for a header against Barwell. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market's Reece Dobson goes for a header against Barwell. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market manager, Richard Wilkins, is planning to bolster his squad this week with the possible arrival of two loan players.

The Marketmen slipped to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Barwell on Saturday, never getting close to reaching the heady heights of Tuesday night’s 8-1 home win over Hitchin Town.

They also suffered an injury blow, with young centre-half JJ Wilson, the former Colchester United trainee, having to be helped off with a knee problem early in the second half.

“I have an opportunity to get a couple of players in on loan, which I think I will do now,” revealed Wilkins.

“JJ (Wilson) has twisted his knee, and it was sod’s law that (fellow defender) Dan Morphew was at a wedding, otherwise he would have done straight in there.

“We are two players short, and I think that showed today.

“JJ is going to be out for a few weeks, so we need to bring in a couple of bodies, maybe this week,” added Wilkins.

Referring to Saturday’s disappointing defeat, Wilkins admitted: “We were poor today. I didn’t think we started very well and starts are very important.

- Match report of Needham Market’s 2-0 defeat to Barwell

“It was a bit of an after ‘The Lord Mayor’s Show,’ I’m afraid. A lot of players turned up today and were not on it, if I’m being totally honest.

“There were a lot of fives-out-of-10 out there, while on Tuesday there were a lot of eights and nines.

I just said in the dressing room that you can’t keep dropping your levels. Having said that, it looked as though it was going to be 0-0 until we made two absolute clangers and conceded two goals.

“To lose in the manner that we lost is very disappointing.”

Wilkins felt that his side should have had a penalty, on the stroke of half-time, when Barwell keeper Liam Castle appeared to upend Luke Ingram in the box, but the Needham boss was also critical of his side’s defending for the goals.

Wilkins added: “Their bench said it was a 100% stonewall penalty, and we did from where we were, but the linesman and referee decided that it was a corner.

“But that still hasn’t stopped us from conceding two very poor goals. The first one needed to go into row Z from the short corner.”

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Yesterday, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Yesterday, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Yesterday, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Yesterday, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

‘I’m in the place where I want to be’ - Bialkowski would be happy to finish career with Blues

Yesterday, 14:50 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski would happily finish his career as an Ipswich Town player. Picture: STEVE WALLER

If Bartosz Bialkowski ultimately finishes his career as an Ipswich Town player he will do so a happy man.

Video: Watch Town boss Hurst on Waghorn, Lampard and the Blues’ trip to Derby

Yesterday, 13:38 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby County.

Ipswich Town Women stung by Wasps in first game of season

Yesterday, 11:16 Kieren Standley
Captain Amanda Crump scored Town's only goal of the game Picture: ROSS HALLS

Women’s National League

Crawley Wasps 5

Ipswich Town 1

Ipswich Town Women got their new campaign off to the worst possible start as they suffered a convincing 5-1 defeat to newly-promoted Crawley Wasps on the opening day of the new National League season, writes Kieren Standley.

‘The fans were all the way behind us... we’re gelling well’ - Donacien on Town’s united front

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Janci Donacien put in an excellent display against Aston Villa. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Janoi Donacien immediately felt a sense of togetherness following his arrival at Ipswich Town.

Opinion: The Verdict: Villa draw adds more pieces to the Paul Hurst puzzle... but it’s nowhere near finished yet

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst's Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Saturday with Trevoh Chalobah scoring the Blues' goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren gives his Sunday verdict at the end of a week where Ipswich Town exited the Carabao Cup to Exeter and drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

‘The crowd got behind them and there’s obviously a different atmosphere’ - Bruce on Town draw

Sunday, August 19, 2018
Villa manager Steve Bruce. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes his side played better against a full strength Ipswich side than they did after the Blues were reduced to 10 men.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24