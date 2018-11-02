O’Donnell looking for Seasiders to start picking up their away form

The Seasiders hoping for Darren Mills to recover from injury in time for Barking game. Photo:Thomas Bradford Thomas Bradford 07885548899

This weekend’s encounter between Barking and Felixstowe sees two sides with almost identical records in Bostik North pitted against each other, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Blues, having conceded fewer goals, find themselves in ninth place facing The Seasiders, 13th, who would welcome three points at Mayesbrook Park following a little dip in recent form.

Speaking earlier in the week, joint coach Kevin O’Donnell said: “Following a positive start to the season, we now find ourselves in a position where our performances and results are inconsistent. We need to rediscover the killer instinct we have shown glimpses of at times.

“If we can maintain that, it will allow us to start picking up points, especially away from home where our form has been poor.

“Saturday will again be a tough test for us but if we hit the levels we are capable of, we should collect three points.”

Barking finished in a creditable 10th place last season, their first year in Bostik North, coming up from The Essex Senior League, and came away with an impressive 3-0 win at Great Wakering last Saturday.

Felixstowe, meanwhile, will be without Stuart Boardley who left the club this week to take over as manager at Leiston FC but will be hoping to see new signing from Coggeshall, Darren Mills, fit, following his injury at Heybridge last weekend.

Joint coach Ian Watson said he hopes to see a good number of Seasiders make the trip to Barking where he feels there is some unfinished business, the Blues having knocked Felixstowe out of the Emirates FA Cup in a replay three years ago.

“Yet again, this is going to be a tough test,” said Watson.

“It’s important we look to start picking up points away from home, or we may find ourselves moving in the wrong direction in the league.

“It’s a tough place to go on Saturday but, as always, we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Reserves caretaker manager Alex Egelton sees the second string at home on Saturday against Haverhill Borough, who were relegated from Thurlow One last season, at The Goldstar Ground.