Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

O’Donnell looking for Seasiders to start picking up their away form

02 November, 2018 - 15:03
The Seasiders hoping for Darren Mills to recover from injury in time for Barking game. Photo:Thomas Bradford

The Seasiders hoping for Darren Mills to recover from injury in time for Barking game. Photo:Thomas Bradford

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

This weekend’s encounter between Barking and Felixstowe sees two sides with almost identical records in Bostik North pitted against each other, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Blues, having conceded fewer goals, find themselves in ninth place facing The Seasiders, 13th, who would welcome three points at Mayesbrook Park following a little dip in recent form.

Speaking earlier in the week, joint coach Kevin O’Donnell said: “Following a positive start to the season, we now find ourselves in a position where our performances and results are inconsistent. We need to rediscover the killer instinct we have shown glimpses of at times.

“If we can maintain that, it will allow us to start picking up points, especially away from home where our form has been poor.

“Saturday will again be a tough test for us but if we hit the levels we are capable of, we should collect three points.”

Barking finished in a creditable 10th place last season, their first year in Bostik North, coming up from The Essex Senior League, and came away with an impressive 3-0 win at Great Wakering last Saturday.

Felixstowe, meanwhile, will be without Stuart Boardley who left the club this week to take over as manager at Leiston FC but will be hoping to see new signing from Coggeshall, Darren Mills, fit, following his injury at Heybridge last weekend.

Joint coach Ian Watson said he hopes to see a good number of Seasiders make the trip to Barking where he feels there is some unfinished business, the Blues having knocked Felixstowe out of the Emirates FA Cup in a replay three years ago.

“Yet again, this is going to be a tough test,” said Watson.

“It’s important we look to start picking up points away from home, or we may find ourselves moving in the wrong direction in the league.

“It’s a tough place to go on Saturday but, as always, we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Meanwhile, Reserves caretaker manager Alex Egelton sees the second string at home on Saturday against Haverhill Borough, who were relegated from Thurlow One last season, at The Goldstar Ground.

Topic Tags:

False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games

12 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert takes charge of his first Ipswich Town game this weekend, following in the footsteps of Roy Keane, Mick McCarthy and Joe Royle

sds

‘Paul being there certainly changes things’ - Neil on the battle of the former Norwich bosses

14:34 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert and Alex Neil go head-to-head this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Preston boss Alex Neil admits preparation has been difficult as he prepares to take on Paul Lambert in his opening game as Ipswich Town manager.

Poll ‘It’s a better place to be and there’s a lot more ability’ - Chambers on 2012 comparisons

12:36 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers was part of the Ipswich Town side that avoided relegation in 2012. Picture: STEVE WALLER/ARCHANT

Luke Chambers has been here before.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

12:00 Ross Halls
Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

06:00 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Chambers believes the appointment of Paul Lambert offers some members of the Ipswich Town squad a much-needed fresh start.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Yesterday, 20:56 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is confident he will save the club from relegation and insists he hopes to stay in charge for years to come.

Ipswich fans unite behind Lambert ahead of Preston clash

06:19 Jake Foxford
Sandra Cuningham, Mark Ramsay, Martin Swallow and Colin Kriedewolf are thrilled with Ipswich Town's new manager. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fans have come together to back Paul Lambert and a charge up the Championship table ahead of a crucial clash against Preston at Portman Road.

Follow live coverage of Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM as Lambert, new staff and Milne all face questions

Yesterday, 17:44 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is taking questions at the Supporters' Club AGM. Photo: Ross Halls

It’s the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club AGM tonight and new boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Video ‘Maybe things have been lifted a little bit’ - Chambers on Hurst, Lambert, talk of bust-ups and pulling together

Yesterday, 16:22 Andy Warren
Skipper Luke Chambers applauds fans after the final whistle against West Ham in July. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst’s departure, Paul Lambert’s arrival and the mood in the Ipswich Town camp ahead of a vital clash against Preston this weekend.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24