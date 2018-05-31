Overcast

Sudbury win at Mallards to stay well clear at the top

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 August 2018

Martyn Cull, who top-scored for Sudbury with 79 not out in their win at Vauxhall Mallards. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

Martyn Cull, who top-scored for Sudbury with 79 not out in their win at Vauxhall Mallards. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

Archant

Sudbury remain a healthy 40 points clear of nearest challengers Swardeston, going into this Saturday’s head-to-head at Friars Street.

Defending champions Sudbury are still firmly in the box seat, after recording a 14th victory from 18 starts in the EAPL on Saturday, beating Vauxhall Mallards by a convincing margin of 120 runs.

Chasers Swardeston, who won the title in the previous five years (2012-2016) before Sudbury’s first-ever title in 2017, kept themselves in the hunt with a narrow 24-run win over Frinton-on-Sea.

With four games remaining, Sudbury look good bets to retain their crown, especially as they can afford to lose to Swardeston and still hold a handy lead.

Martyn Cull starred with the bat with 79 not out as Sudbury amassed 244 for six off 50 overs.

Skipper Tom Huggins hit six fours in his knock of 33 at the top of the innings, while there were useful contributions from Darren Batch (24no), Ben Parker (14), and Kenny Moulton-Day (20), before Cull and Tim Johnston added 60 for the fifth wicket. Johnston breezed to 42 off 39 balls, with a six and four fours, while Cull’s well-compiled 79 not out came off 100 balls. He batted with restraint, striking just five fours but running well between the wickets.

In reply, Mallards advanced to 34 without loss before suffering a terrible batting collapse. They lost all 10 wickets in the space of adding only a further 90 runs.

Johnston ran out opener Harry Williams to make the initial breakthrough, before Billy Moulton-Day removed both skipper Ben France (4) and overseas player Nicholas Smit (1) in quick succession.

Moulton-Day took two for 29 off eight overs, and Ben Reece broke the backbone of Mallards’ innings with three for 30 off nine overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Huggins and Stuart Whitehart as the Norfolk hosts were bowled out for 124 in 37.2 overs.

Over at Swardeston, the middle order of Jason Reynolds (41), Lewis Denmark (71 off 67 balls) and Freddie Ruffell (50) rescued the Norfolk side from a tricky 72 for four to help boost the total up to 250 for eight off 50 overs.

Frinton’s opening pair of Michael Comber (10-0-37-3) and Dan Carter (10-1-35-2) both bowled well, but Frinton finished short on 226 for nine, with no batsman making a half-century. Miguel Machado top-scored with 41.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 22:11 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match tonight. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Mon, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Mon, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

