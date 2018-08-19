Mayhew bags a hat-trick as Stow move up to second Mark Heath

Scott Chaplin, left and hat-trick hero Josh Mayhew during Stow's win at FC Clacton. Picture: DAVID WALKER Archant

Thurlow Nunn Premier FC Clacton 0 Stowmarket Town 3 Josh Mayhew scored a hat-trick as Stowmarket Town maintained their 100 per cent league record this season with a 3-0 win at FC Clacton.

Stow's Ollie Canfer wins an aerial battle. Picture: DAVID WALKER

The Stow striker, who scored 56 goals in his debut season at Greens Meadow in 2017-18, opened his account for the new campaign by striking twice in the first half, before completing his treble after the break to make it three wins from three games so far in the Premier Division.

Mayhew’s hat-trick also ensured that Rick Andrews’ men climbed up three places, from fifth to second, in the table, with only Histon above the Old Gold and Blacks on goals scored.

After bowing out of this season’s Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle the previous weekend, Stow bounced back at the first opportunity with all three points at Rush Green Bowl, and head into Tuesday’s derby against Walsham-le-Willows with one of only three perfect records left in the Premier Division.

The visitors showed their intent early on, as the lively Robbie Sweeney played Remi Garrett through on goal and his shot was deflected out for a corner in the fourth minute, before Phill Weavers headed over from the resultant set piece.

Robbie Sweeney on the ball for Stow. Picture: DAVID WALKER

But Andrews’ men did not have to wait much longer for a breakthrough, as Scott Chaplin sent Mayhew racing towards goal and he made no mistake in finishing past Joe Fowler into the corner with seven minutes on the clock.

Stow doubled their lead before the half-hour mark, after Garrett went down in the box and a penalty was awarded, Mayhew fired into the corner from the spot to double his and Stow’s tally for the afternoon.

Despite going further behind, the hosts enjoyed their best spell at the end of the first half, as Adam Hampson had a volley tipped over the crossbar by Callum Robinson.

Mayhew completed his hat-trick on 73 minutes, getting on the end of a corner at the back post which looped over the Clacton defence and into the opposite corner, as Stow made it back-to-back wins on the road and moved up to second in the table.