Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam

Comber and Rash stage an amazing rally to force a draw

PUBLISHED: 19:36 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:36 21 August 2018

Michael Comber, who guided Suffolk to an unlikely draw with an unbeaten 56 against Lincolnshire. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Michael Comber, who guided Suffolk to an unlikely draw with an unbeaten 56 against Lincolnshire. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Suffolk staged a miracle escape act to salvage a draw, after playing second fiddle to leaders Lincolnshire for virtually the whole of their latest Minor Counties Championship fixture, holding out thanks to a terrific rearguard from Michael Comber and Tom Rash at Ipswich School this evening.

The hosts looked destined for a heavy defeat, when faced with an unlikely target of 370 for victory, and then slipping to 135 for seven.

But Comber and Rash dug in and engineered a terrific recovery, frustrating Lincolnshire to finally finish on 246 for nine, off 85 overs.

Mildenhall skipper Rash and Frinton all-rounder Comber put on a patient 103 for the eighth wicket to guide Suffolk towards safety. It really was a remarkable effort from the experienced duo.

Rash’s resistance was finally ended, trapped leg before by Louis Kimber for 49, having faced 128 deliveries. Josh Cantrell soon followed, caught by Jack Timby off Alex Willerton, but Comber and No. 11 Ollie Bocking saw Suffolk over the line at the death.

Bocking survived four balls, while Comber remained unbeaten on 56, accrued off 137 balls, to complete the job.

Before the game, Lincolnshire had topped the Eastern Division table by just one point, although Suffolk were a mere point adrift of the pace-setters in third.

On day one, Suffolk had seen their opponents set a big first innings total of 339, before being bowled out for 203 themselves. The visitors then declared their second innings on 233 for seven, setting Suffolk 370 for victory.

Adam Mansfield’s men were never in the hunt, in terms of winning the match, losing opener Martyn Cull (4) with just seven on the board and seeing their top six batsmen all back in the pavilion with the total on just 105.

Willerton, fresh from his fine six for 49 in the first innings, removed both Cull and skipper Mansfield, while Adam Tillock accounted for the middle order of Kyron Young, Jed Cawkwell and Darren Ironside. Ben Shepperson fell for just three, and Jack Beaumont’s run-a-ball 37 was ended by Jack Kimber. But Lincs, on the verge of victory, hadn’t bargained on a late rally from Comber and Rash.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 22:11 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match tonight. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Mon, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Mon, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24