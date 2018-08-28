Nostalgia

Millwall v Ipswich nostalgia: Parkin hits late winner at Millwall in 2005

Darren Currie celebrates opening the scoring at millwall

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to August 27, 2005, when Sam Parkin scored a late winner as 10-man Ipswich beat Millwall 2-1 at the New Den.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Currie chips the ball over Andy Marshall to give Ipswich a first half lead EADT 16 09 05 Darren Currie chips the ball over Andy Marshall to give Ipswich a first half lead EADT 16 09 05

Darren Currie put Town ahead with 13 minutes on the clock when the midfielder kept his cool to dink the ball over former Town goalkeeper Andy Marshall and Town were comfortable until Ben May levelled with a spectacular strike.

Darren Currie and Sam Parkin scored in Town's 2-1 win at Millwall in 2005 Darren Currie and Sam Parkin scored in Town's 2-1 win at Millwall in 2005

Josh Simpson played the ball forward and May controlled it on his chest before spinning and sending an unstoppable effort into back of the net from 25 yards, with Lewis Price rooted to the spot in the 68th minute.

Richard Naylor is sent off at Millwall Richard Naylor is sent off at Millwall

Town’s cause was not helped when Richard Naylor was dismissed for a professional foul on Barry Hayles with quarter of an hour left to play, but the Blues managed to find the winner.

Sam Parkin scores Ipswich's winner at Millwall. Sam Parkin scores Ipswich's winner at Millwall.

With 10 minutes left to play, Currie worked himself in to some space on the left and crossed for Parkin, who nipped in between two defenders to head home for all three points.