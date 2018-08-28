Heavy Showers

Matchday Live: Klug leads Ipswich in vital Millwall clash with new boss Lambert to watch from the stands

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2018

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon. Bryan Klug is in charge while new manager Paul Lambert will watch from the stands.

Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon. Bryan Klug is in charge while new manager Paul Lambert will watch from the stands.

Archant

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be watching from the stands when the Blues face Millwall this afternoon (3pm).

Lambert was appointed Ipswich manager this morning, following Paul Hurst’s sacking on Thursday afternoon.

He will not be in charge today, though, with Bryan Klug in caretaker charge once again - just as he was at the end of last season following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

The Blues are bottom of the table but, with Millwall sat 20th, this game is a big one.

You can follow it live with us right here.

Live: Matchday Live: Klug leads Ipswich in vital Millwall clash with new boss Lambert to watch from the stands

12:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town take on Millwall this afternoon. Bryan Klug is in charge while new manager Paul Lambert will watch from the stands.

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be watching from the stands when the Blues face Millwall this afternoon (3pm).

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

Nostalgia: Millwall v Ipswich nostalgia: Parkin hits late winner at Millwall in 2005

05:00 Ross Halls
Darren Currie celebrates opening the scoring at millwall

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to August 27, 2005, when Sam Parkin scored a late winner as 10-man Ipswich beat Millwall 2-1 at the New Den.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Yesterday, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Yesterday, 16:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Paul Lambert will be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow.

‘A manager only loses his job if the players are not performing’ – Chambers on Hurst sacking

Yesterday, 14:58 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers summoned his team-mates to the training ground yesterday. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers says the players need to take responsibility for Paul Hurst being sacked as manager this week.

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Yesterday, 13:59 Stuart Watson
Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow’s Championship clash. Here’s what the club stalwart had to say about Paul Hurst’s sacking, the relegation fight ahead and what the new manager needs to do.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

Yesterday, 13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Yesterday, 11:12 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Lambert as their new manager after sacking Paul Hurst yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Yesterday, 19:51 Paddy Davitt
Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Hurst will prove the doubters wrong insists Norwich City chief Daniel Farke.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Orwell Bridge wind closures - here are the latest measures being pursued

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich, which has been the subject of debate over high wind closures Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Motorcyclist, 54, dies in collision with car

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed on The Street in Brockdish on Friday, October 26. PHOTO: Google Maps

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

