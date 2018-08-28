Matchday Live: Klug leads Ipswich in vital Millwall clash with new boss Lambert to watch from the stands
PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2018
Archant
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be watching from the stands when the Blues face Millwall this afternoon (3pm).
Lambert was appointed Ipswich manager this morning, following Paul Hurst’s sacking on Thursday afternoon.
He will not be in charge today, though, with Bryan Klug in caretaker charge once again - just as he was at the end of last season following the departure of Mick McCarthy.
The Blues are bottom of the table but, with Millwall sat 20th, this game is a big one.
