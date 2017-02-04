Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More #myitfcpic photos from Ipswich Town Vs Reading

16:50 04 February 2017

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

James Ager

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.

Comment

We’ve been asking ITFC fans to post their photos using #myitfcpic on social mediaas we launched a new photo campaign, throwing the spotlight on the loyal fans who turn out to support the Blues throughout the season.

We want to celebrate the legions of fans who pull on their shirts and proudly support our home team as they battle their way through the season.

Some have chosen to share arty shots of the ground while others opted for a post-match selfie or a goal celebration.

Meanwhile, some fans have chosen older pictures, highlights from past matches, to share with us today.

See a selection of the photos here - and remember to post yours next Saturday when Ipswich travel to Aston Villa.

For coverage of today’s match including reaction and results, see our Ipswich Town section here

Keywords: Twitter Ipswich Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

14:50 Terry Hunt
Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown

Lifelong Town fan Terry Hunt continues his look at Town’s best 100 players, starting today with Kieron Dyer at number 20

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

14:26 stuart watson stuart.watson@archant.co.uk
Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

That really wasn’t too much to ask for.

Gallery: A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

13:50 Sam Dawes
Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Yesterday Ipswich Town took on Reading at Portman Road. In the first of a new nostalgia series, we take a look back to the highest scoring game between the two teams in a clash back in 1996.

Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town would be ‘up poo creek’ without Leicester loanee Tom Lawrence

Yesterday, 18:59 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence wheels away after putting Town 1-0 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits his team would be ‘up poo creek without a paddle’ if it wasn’t for Tom Lawrence this season.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Yesterday, 18:11 Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town produced their best home display in months and left the field to rapturous applause, despite twice being pegged back to draw 2-2 with high-flying Reading this afternoon.

All the build-up, action and reaction as Ipswich Town host Reading at Portman Road

Yesterday, 14:23 Stuart Watson
Portman Road

Ipswich Town’s frightening February fixture list starts with the visit of third-place Reading this afternoon.

Preview: Ipswich Town v Reading

Yesterday, 12:00 Stuart Watson
Toumani Diagouraga should action

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says no-one’s place in the team is safe ahead of today’s visit of Reading.

Gallery: More #myitfcpic photos from Ipswich Town Vs Reading

Yesterday, 16:50 Natalie Sadler
Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.

Sleeping Giants podcast: Reading preview, thoughts on Town’s new signings and transfer disappointment

Fri, 16:52 Edmund Crosthwaite
Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Thrid-placed reading are Town’s opponents this weekend as the Blues get set for what is definitely a tough run of league fixtures.

We want your Ipswich Town pictures at #myitfcpic

Fri, 15:00
Send us your Ipswich Town pictures using #myitfcpic!

We want your Ipswich Town pictures!

Most read

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Updated: Man suffers life threatening injuries following two car collision on A12 near Saxmundham

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Blaze tears through barn at Cressing Park Farm, home to an equestrian centre

Barn fire ar Cressing. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

Updated: Woman seriously hurt in Ixworth crash – Bardwell Road shut both ways

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town would be ‘up poo creek’ without Leicester loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence wheels away after putting Town 1-0 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

E-billing would save Braintree District Council £23k

Cllr David Bebb

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24