THE NON LEAGUE PODCAST: Chris Sutton’s ‘non-league’ pitch comments, money in the game, favourite grounds, young players... and more!

PUBLISHED: 12:41 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:46 02 November 2018

The EADT/Ipswich Star/Green'Un Non-League podcast. Edition one, with, back row, Carl Marston and Mike Bacon. Front row, Ian Watson and Shane Coldron Photo: ROSS HALLS

Join Mike Bacon and Carl Marston, for episode one of our new Non-League Podcast, with special guests Ian Watson and Shane Coldron.

Welcome to a new and very special Non-League podcast.

From the Archant offices, in Portman Road, Ipswich, we discuss all things non-league.

With your host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston, the Non-League Podcast gets down to chatting about both local and national non-league events throughout the past seven days.

Guests on the show this week are joint first-team boss at Bostik North Felixstowe & Walton, Ian Watson, and manager of Eastern Counties League Whitton United, Shane Coldron.

Both know the local non-league scene well and have plenty of opinions on plenty of subjects we discuss.

Did you hear Chris Sutton comparing a poor Wembley on Monday night to a ‘non-league pitch’. What did he mean by that?

Also, the four discuss money in the game, young players coming through and the hopes of Whitton and Felixstowe this season, as well as who they see as the main protagonists in their respective leagues.

It’s the first in what is set to be a fun and lively podcast. So, if you love your non-league, sit back, pull up a chair and enjoy...

