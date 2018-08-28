Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: ‘He’s watching a DVD’ - Jewell leaves Town

PUBLISHED: 16:03 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 24 October 2018

Paul Jewell leaves the pitch for the final time as Ipswich Town manager. He left the club a day later. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Jewell leaves the pitch for the final time as Ipswich Town manager. He left the club a day later. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Trevor Whymark scoring four in Europe and ex-boss Paul Jewell leaving Town.

Paul Jewell was appointed manager in January 2011, but managed just 85 games during his short stint as Blues bossPaul Jewell was appointed manager in January 2011, but managed just 85 games during his short stint as Blues boss

We begin today back in 2012 when Paul Jewell left his post as Ipswich Town’s manager by mutual consent after losing his final game against Derby the night before, which was the 11th straight game without a win.

Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1973Trevor Whymark scored four on this day in 1973

The waiting media were famously told Jewell was ‘watching a DVD of the game’ when he failed to appear for the post-match press conference. All told he took charge of 85 games during his reign, winning 29 of them.

Paul Mariner scored on this day in 1981Paul Mariner scored on this day in 1981

45 years ago Trevor Whymark scored four as the Blues beat Italian giants Lazio 4-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup second round, while in 1970 the Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Portman Road.

Liam Trotter scores Nottingham Forest's last gasp equaliser against his former clubLiam Trotter scores Nottingham Forest's last gasp equaliser against his former club

In 1981, Paul Mariner and Mick Mills scored as the Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 at Portman Road as they remained unbeaten at home, while in 1998 the Blues won 1-0 at Stockport County, thanks to a goal from Kieron Dyer.

Jason Dozzell scored twice on this day in 1992Jason Dozzell scored twice on this day in 1992

Three years ago today, former Town midfielder Liam Trotter scored an 90th minute equaliser for Nottimgham Forest as the Blues drew 1-1 at the City Ground, while in 2009, the Blues drew 1-1 with Plymouth as Jon Stead scored for Town to make it three draws in a row in the 2009-10 season.

On this day in 1987, the Blues Sheffield United 1-0 at Portman RoadOn this day in 1987, the Blues Sheffield United 1-0 at Portman Road

And it was on this day in 1992, Jason Dozzell scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the first , while Marcus Stewart scored twice as Town drew 3-3 with Southampton at St Marys in 2001.

And fianlly on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Portman Road to make it six home wins in a row in the 1987-88 season.

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

9 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

15 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Leeds United tonight. Stuart Watson gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Town go down to leaders at Elland Road

36 minutes ago Andy Warren
Luke Chambers complains to the assistant referee at Leeds Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 away defeat by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Report: Blues beaten by new leaders Leeds as pressure increases on boss Hurst

21:44 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse challenges Kalvin Phillips Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by new Championship leaders Leeds United this evening as the pressure increased on Blues boss Paul Hurst.

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

18:00 Andy Warren
Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town are at Elland Road this evening to take on Leeds United (7.45pm).

Jackson used to play in the shadow of Elland Road... now he wants to perform under the lights

14:24 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson used to play non-league football in Bradford and Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

This evening’s game at Leeds United highlights exactly how far Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has come.

Video: Match preview: Hurst would love his Ipswich Town side to play like Bielsa’s Leeds

13:50
Leeds United's Pontus Jansson (right) celebrates. The Yorkshire side surged to the top of the table after winning four of their first five. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town take on Leeds United at Elland Road tonight (7.45pm). Here’s what Blues boss Paul Hurst had to say ahead of the action.

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

