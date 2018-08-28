Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: ‘He’s watching a DVD’ - Jewell leaves Town

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Trevor Whymark scoring four in Europe and ex-boss Paul Jewell leaving Town.

We begin today back in 2012 when Paul Jewell left his post as Ipswich Town’s manager by mutual consent after losing his final game against Derby the night before, which was the 11th straight game without a win.

The waiting media were famously told Jewell was ‘watching a DVD of the game’ when he failed to appear for the post-match press conference. All told he took charge of 85 games during his reign, winning 29 of them.

45 years ago Trevor Whymark scored four as the Blues beat Italian giants Lazio 4-0 at Portman Road in the UEFA Cup second round, while in 1970 the Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Portman Road.

In 1981, Paul Mariner and Mick Mills scored as the Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 at Portman Road as they remained unbeaten at home, while in 1998 the Blues won 1-0 at Stockport County, thanks to a goal from Kieron Dyer.

Three years ago today, former Town midfielder Liam Trotter scored an 90th minute equaliser for Nottimgham Forest as the Blues drew 1-1 at the City Ground, while in 2009, the Blues drew 1-1 with Plymouth as Jon Stead scored for Town to make it three draws in a row in the 2009-10 season.

And it was on this day in 1992, Jason Dozzell scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the first , while Marcus Stewart scored twice as Town drew 3-3 with Southampton at St Marys in 2001.

And fianlly on this day in 1987, David Lowe scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Portman Road to make it six home wins in a row in the 1987-88 season.