On this day in Town history: Dozzell scores final league goal and Mick Mills returns

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 October 2018

Jason Dozzell scored on this day in the win over Bury in 1997

Jason Dozzell scored on this day in the win over Bury in 1997

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Mick Mills returning to Town as Stoke City manager and fan favourite Jason Dozzell scoring his final league goal for Town.

Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986Kevin Wilson scored twice on this day in 1986

We start today in 1986 when Kevin Wilson scored twice as the Blues beat Stoke City 2-0 at Portman Road with Town legend Mick Mills returing as manager of City, while in 1977 Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town’s 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in League Cup third round.

Mick Mills returned to Portman Road as Stoke City manager in 1986Mick Mills returned to Portman Road as Stoke City manager in 1986

Ten years ago today, Owen Garvan scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-1 at Home Park with Town finishing the game with 10-men as David Norris saw red, while 25 years ago today the Blues beat Wimbledon 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Owen Garvan scored twice as the Blues won at Plymouth in 2008Owen Garvan scored twice as the Blues won at Plymouth in 2008

It was on this day in 1997 that Jason Dozzell scored his final league goal for Town in the 2-0 win over Bury at Portman Road as the visitors finished the game with nine-men, while Arnold Muhren and Alan Brazil scored as the Blues beat Sunderland 2-0 at Roker Park in 1980.

Pablo Counago scored from the spot on this day in 2003Pablo Counago scored from the spot on this day in 2003

And finally on this day in 2003, the Blues run of five consecutive wins in the 2003-04 season was ended as they drew 1-1 with Preston at Portman Road, with Pablo Counago scoring from the spot to equalise for the Blues.

