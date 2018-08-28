On this day in Town history: Dozzell scores final league goal and Mick Mills returns
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 October 2018
Archant
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Mick Mills returning to Town as Stoke City manager and fan favourite Jason Dozzell scoring his final league goal for Town.
We start today in 1986 when Kevin Wilson scored twice as the Blues beat Stoke City 2-0 at Portman Road with Town legend Mick Mills returing as manager of City, while in 1977 Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town’s 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in League Cup third round.
Ten years ago today, Owen Garvan scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-1 at Home Park with Town finishing the game with 10-men as David Norris saw red, while 25 years ago today the Blues beat Wimbledon 2-0 at Selhurst Park.
It was on this day in 1997 that Jason Dozzell scored his final league goal for Town in the 2-0 win over Bury at Portman Road as the visitors finished the game with nine-men, while Arnold Muhren and Alan Brazil scored as the Blues beat Sunderland 2-0 at Roker Park in 1980.
And finally on this day in 2003, the Blues run of five consecutive wins in the 2003-04 season was ended as they drew 1-1 with Preston at Portman Road, with Pablo Counago scoring from the spot to equalise for the Blues.