On this day in Town history: Lee scores a hat-trick as Town put five past Luton
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 October 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes an Alan Lee hat-trick against Luton Town...
We begin today in 2006 when Alan Lee scored a 24-minute hat-trick as the Blues beat Luton Town 5-0 at Portman Road, live on Sky.
In 2005, Sam Parkin scored Town’s equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton atthe Withdean Stadium, which was the Seagulls’ largest crowd of the season, after the news they had secured a stadium for the future, now known as the AMEX.
And it was on this day in 2016, David McGoldrick scored a 90th minute equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Rotherham United at Portman Road, while in 1985 the Blues beat Grimsby 2-0 at Blundell Park.