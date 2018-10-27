Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Lee scores a hat-trick as Town put five past Luton

On this day in 2006, Alan Lee scored a hat-trick against Luton

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes an Alan Lee hat-trick against Luton Town...

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Lee celebrates one of his three goals on this day in 2006 Alan Lee celebrates one of his three goals on this day in 2006

We begin today in 2006 when Alan Lee scored a 24-minute hat-trick as the Blues beat Luton Town 5-0 at Portman Road, live on Sky.

It was on this day in 2005 the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton It was on this day in 2005 the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton

In 2005, Sam Parkin scored Town’s equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton atthe Withdean Stadium, which was the Seagulls’ largest crowd of the season, after the news they had secured a stadium for the future, now known as the AMEX.

Freddie Sears also scored on this day in 2016 Freddie Sears also scored on this day in 2016

And it was on this day in 2016, David McGoldrick scored a 90th minute equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Rotherham United at Portman Road, while in 1985 the Blues beat Grimsby 2-0 at Blundell Park.