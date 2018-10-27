Partly Cloudy

On this day in Town history: Lee scores a hat-trick as Town put five past Luton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 October 2018

On this day in 2006, Alan Lee scored a hat-trick against Luton

On this day in 2006, Alan Lee scored a hat-trick against Luton

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes an Alan Lee hat-trick against Luton Town...

Alan Lee celebrates one of his three goals on this day in 2006Alan Lee celebrates one of his three goals on this day in 2006

We begin today in 2006 when Alan Lee scored a 24-minute hat-trick as the Blues beat Luton Town 5-0 at Portman Road, live on Sky.

It was on this day in 2005 the Blues drew 1-1 with BrightonIt was on this day in 2005 the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton

In 2005, Sam Parkin scored Town’s equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton atthe Withdean Stadium, which was the Seagulls’ largest crowd of the season, after the news they had secured a stadium for the future, now known as the AMEX.

Freddie Sears also scored on this day in 2016Freddie Sears also scored on this day in 2016

And it was on this day in 2016, David McGoldrick scored a 90th minute equaliser as Town drew 2-2 with Rotherham United at Portman Road, while in 1985 the Blues beat Grimsby 2-0 at Blundell Park.

Topic Tags:

Paul Lambert press conference at 9am tomorrow, with new Ipswich Town boss to meet fans on Thursday night

11 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Newly Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be formally unveiled tomorrow morning and then take questions from fans at the Supporters’ Club AGM on Thursday night.

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

21 minutes ago Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has brought a team of three with him to Portman Road. ANDY WARREN looks at the men behind the boss.

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

06:00
Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

The past week has seen me angry, upset, philosophical, crying and wondering when any of it will get any easier. That’s the life of an Ipswich Town fan these days, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

Yesterday, 18:16 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

Yesterday, 12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Yesterday, 10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst used 27 players in his very brief stint as Town boss - most in the league. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

