On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades
PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 November 2018
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.
We begin today in 2004 when Shefki Kuqi scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 5-1 at Portman Road to make it nine games unbeaten in the league in the 2004-05 season.
In 2005, Town drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park as Matt Richards scored an 83rd minute eqauliser to earn a point, while Town drew 2-2 with Leicester City at Filbert Street in 1991 to draw their fourth league game in a row.
And finally on this day in 1974, Brian Talbot scored as the Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1974-75 season, while in 1977 Town progressed to third round of the UEFA Cup, after drawing 3-3 at Las Palmas with the Blues winning 4-3 on aggregate.