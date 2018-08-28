Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Kuqi at the double as Ipswich put five past Blades

Shefki Kuqi scored twice in Town's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in 2004

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today we take a look back at the Blues scoring five against Sheffield United, plus beating Liverpool.

Ian Westlake, Tommy Miller and Richard Naylor were among the scorers on this day in 2004 Ian Westlake, Tommy Miller and Richard Naylor were among the scorers on this day in 2004

We begin today in 2004 when Shefki Kuqi scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 5-1 at Portman Road to make it nine games unbeaten in the league in the 2004-05 season.

Matt Richards celebrates his equaliser at Derby in 2005 Matt Richards celebrates his equaliser at Derby in 2005

In 2005, Town drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park as Matt Richards scored an 83rd minute eqauliser to earn a point, while Town drew 2-2 with Leicester City at Filbert Street in 1991 to draw their fourth league game in a row.

On this day in 1974, Town beat Liverpool at Portman Road On this day in 1974, Town beat Liverpool at Portman Road

And finally on this day in 1974, Brian Talbot scored as the Blues beat Liverpool 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1974-75 season, while in 1977 Town progressed to third round of the UEFA Cup, after drawing 3-3 at Las Palmas with the Blues winning 4-3 on aggregate.