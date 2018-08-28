Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

We begin today in 2007 when the Blues drew 2-2 with Norwich City at Carrow Road, as Alan Lee and Pablo Counago scored first-half goals. Norwich finished the game with ten-men as Darren Huckerby was a shown a straight red.

Bersant Celina was among the scorers on this day in 2017 as the Blues beat Preston 3-0 at Portman Road in 2017.

In 2014, Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town beat Wolves 2-1 at Portman Road to make it six games unbeaten at home, while Paul Mason scored twice in Town’s 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town at Portman Road in 1995.

And it was on this day in 1989 that the Blues beat West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road, thanks to goals from Chris Kiwomya, David Lowe and Simon Milton, while in 1972, Town were held to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Portman Road.