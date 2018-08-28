Partly Cloudy

On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

PUBLISHED: 16:06 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 23 October 2018

It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

Danny Haynes was among the scorers on this day in 2007Danny Haynes was among the scorers on this day in 2007

We being today’s on this day in 2007 when Danny Haynes was among the scorers as the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home, while in 1999, Richard Naylor scored as Town won 1-0 at Walsall.

In 2004, the Blues drew with WatfordIn 2004, the Blues drew with Watford

In 2004, Town drew 2-2 with Watford at Vicarage Road to make it four draws in their last five league games in the 2004-05 season, while in 1982, Paul Mariner was sent off as the Blues were held to a goaless draw at Birmingham.

On this day in 1976, Town remained unbeaten at home in the 1976-77 seasonOn this day in 1976, Town remained unbeaten at home in the 1976-77 season

And it was on this day in 1976, Trevor Whymark scored as the Blues beat Man City 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1976-77 season, while five years before on this day Town beat Stoke City 2-1 at Portman Road.

David Johnson was born on this day in 1951David Johnson was born on this day in 1951

And finally former Town forward Dave Johnson was born on this day in 1951, he made over 150 appearances and scored 46 goals between 1972 to 1976. He was Inducted into the Ipswich Town Hall of Fame in 2016

