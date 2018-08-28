Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

We being today’s on this day in 2007 when Danny Haynes was among the scorers as the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home, while in 1999, Richard Naylor scored as Town won 1-0 at Walsall.

In 2004, Town drew 2-2 with Watford at Vicarage Road to make it four draws in their last five league games in the 2004-05 season, while in 1982, Paul Mariner was sent off as the Blues were held to a goaless draw at Birmingham.

And it was on this day in 1976, Trevor Whymark scored as the Blues beat Man City 1-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in the 1976-77 season, while five years before on this day Town beat Stoke City 2-1 at Portman Road.

And finally former Town forward Dave Johnson was born on this day in 1951, he made over 150 appearances and scored 46 goals between 1972 to 1976. He was Inducted into the Ipswich Town Hall of Fame in 2016