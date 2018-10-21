Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park, plus Town sixth in Premier League

On this day in 2003, Town was involved in a seven goal thriller at Selhurst Park

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features wins over Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while the Blues also sat sixth in the Premier League table on this day in the year 2000.

Richard Naylor scored twice on this day 15 years ago today Richard Naylor scored twice on this day 15 years ago today

We begin today 15 years ago when Richard Naylor scored twice as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-3 at Selhurst Park to stretch their run to eight wins from nine matches in the 2003-04 season.

Billy Clarke scored in Town's 3-1 win at Southend in 2006 Billy Clarke scored in Town's 3-1 win at Southend in 2006

On this day in 2006, Billy Clark was among the scorers as Town beat Southend 3-1 at Roots Hall, while in 2000 the Blues beat Bradford City 2-0 at Valley Parade to sit sixth in the Premiership table.

Chris Kimowya celebrates with fellow goalscorer Simon Milton on this day in 1989 Chris Kimowya celebrates with fellow goalscorer Simon Milton on this day in 1989

And it was on this day in 1989 that Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-0 at Portman Road, his first goals of the 1989-90 season, while Ray Crawford scored twice as Town beat Spurs 3-2 at Portman Road in 1961.

Jermaine Wright scored against Fulham on this day in 2001 Jermaine Wright scored against Fulham on this day in 2001

In 2001, Jermaine Wright scored for the Blues as they drew 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage with the home side ending the game with 10-men, while 10 years ago today Tommy Miller scored as Town drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In 1972 saw the Blues beat Derby 3-1 at Portman Road In 1972 saw the Blues beat Derby 3-1 at Portman Road

And finally on this day in 1972, Kevin Beattie, Rod Belfitt and Trevor Whymark scored as the Blues beat Derby 3-1 at Portman Road for their first league win in five matches in the 1972-73 season.