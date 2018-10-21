On this day in Town history: A seven-goal thriller at Selhurst Park, plus Town sixth in Premier League
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features wins over Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while the Blues also sat sixth in the Premier League table on this day in the year 2000.
We begin today 15 years ago when Richard Naylor scored twice as the Blues beat Crystal Palace 4-3 at Selhurst Park to stretch their run to eight wins from nine matches in the 2003-04 season.
On this day in 2006, Billy Clark was among the scorers as Town beat Southend 3-1 at Roots Hall, while in 2000 the Blues beat Bradford City 2-0 at Valley Parade to sit sixth in the Premiership table.
And it was on this day in 1989 that Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues beat Plymouth 3-0 at Portman Road, his first goals of the 1989-90 season, while Ray Crawford scored twice as Town beat Spurs 3-2 at Portman Road in 1961.
In 2001, Jermaine Wright scored for the Blues as they drew 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage with the home side ending the game with 10-men, while 10 years ago today Tommy Miller scored as Town drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
And finally on this day in 1972, Kevin Beattie, Rod Belfitt and Trevor Whymark scored as the Blues beat Derby 3-1 at Portman Road for their first league win in five matches in the 1972-73 season.