On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

We start today in 2002, when Joe Royle took charge of his first game as Ipswich manager as the Blues beat Czech side Slovan Liberec 1-0 at Portman Road, with Darren Bent scoring the only goal.

It was on this day in 2009 that Roy Keane recorded his first win of the 2009-10 season, at the 15th time of asking as the Blues beat Derby 1-0 at Portman Road, while Neil Thompson scored as Town beat Watford 1-0 at Portman Road in 1989.

Ten years ago today David Johnson scored twice as Town beat West Brom 2-0 at Portman Road, while in 1992 the Blues won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, thanks to Jason Dozzell netting the only goal at the City Ground.

In 2006, the Blues drew 1-1 with Plymouth at Home Park as Sylvain Legwinski scored as the Blues finished the game with 10-men with Fabian Wilnis shown a straight red, while Town drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at Dean Court.

And finally on this day in 1981, Russell Osman scored the only goal as Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park, making it just two defeats in their first 12 league games in the 1981-82 season.