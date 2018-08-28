Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 October 2018

Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

In 2002, Town beat Slovan Liberec in the UEFA CupIn 2002, Town beat Slovan Liberec in the UEFA Cup

We start today in 2002, when Joe Royle took charge of his first game as Ipswich manager as the Blues beat Czech side Slovan Liberec 1-0 at Portman Road, with Darren Bent scoring the only goal.

David Wright scored on this day in 2009David Wright scored on this day in 2009

It was on this day in 2009 that Roy Keane recorded his first win of the 2009-10 season, at the 15th time of asking as the Blues beat Derby 1-0 at Portman Road, while Neil Thompson scored as Town beat Watford 1-0 at Portman Road in 1989.

David Johnson scored twice as Town beat West Brom in 1998David Johnson scored twice as Town beat West Brom in 1998

Ten years ago today David Johnson scored twice as Town beat West Brom 2-0 at Portman Road, while in 1992 the Blues won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, thanks to Jason Dozzell netting the only goal at the City Ground.

Plenty of Halloween games feature on this dayPlenty of Halloween games feature on this day

In 2006, the Blues drew 1-1 with Plymouth at Home Park as Sylvain Legwinski scored as the Blues finished the game with 10-men with Fabian Wilnis shown a straight red, while Town drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Russell Osman scored as Town beat Aston Villa in 1981Russell Osman scored as Town beat Aston Villa in 1981

And finally on this day in 1981, Russell Osman scored the only goal as Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park, making it just two defeats in their first 12 league games in the 1981-82 season.

Topic Tags:

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Joe Royle’s reign begins with a win in Europe

55 minutes ago Ross Halls
Joe Royle was in the Ipswich dug out for the first time on this day in 2002

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and somewhat suitably, today features the first game in charge for a much-loved former Blues boss.

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

13:04 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has been impressed with the attitude of his Ipswich Town players during his first few days at the club’s Playford Road training base.

Opinion: Paul Lambert: Loved and loathed at Colchester United

13:02
A rare occasion when then-U's boss Paul Lambert opted for a suit rather than a track-suit. Picture: PA

Colchester United writer Carl Marston reported on every one of Paul Lambert’s 43 games in charge of the U’s, in 2008-09. Here he reflects on the Lambert era, and what Town fans can expect from their new boss.

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

06:00 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert says task number one is to inject some fun factor at Ipswich Town – both for the players and the fans.

‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

Yesterday, 17:18 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

Kings of Anglia podcast: Kings of Anglia - Hurst out, Lambert in and the story behind a mad week at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 17:15 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has replaced Paul Hurst as Ipswich Town manager.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back for another episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Video: Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Yesterday, 16:35 Mark Heath
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

Yesterday, 12:33 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert was officially unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning and discussed his pride at taking the jobb, creating unity and a desire for success.

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

Yesterday, 12:17 Stuart Watson
All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert held his first press conference as Ipswich Town manager this morning. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Yesterday, 11:28 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert met the media for the first time this morning – and you can watch his whole press conference back here.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24