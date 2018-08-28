Nostalgia

On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal in the cup and progress in Europe

On this day in 2000, Town knocked Arsenal out of the Worthington Cup PA Archive/PA Images

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and there’s plenty of cup games included today, from a League Cup win over Arsenal to UEFA Cup success in Sweden.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daryl Murphy was among the scorers as Town beat Blackpool in 2014 Daryl Murphy was among the scorers as Town beat Blackpool in 2014

We begin today in 2000 when the Blues beat Arsenal 2-1 at Highbury in the League Cup Third Round, thanks to goals from Jamie Clapham and James Scowcroft, while in 1988 the Blues beat Leyton Orient 2-0 at Portman Road in same round of the Cup.

Jon Stead was on target in 2008 Jon Stead was on target in 2008

Ten years ago today, Jon Stead scored twice as the Blues beat QPR 2-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in six games in the league, while in 2014 Town won 2-0 at Blackpool, thanks to goals from Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick.

In 1986, Town beat Huddersfield 3-0 at Portman Road In 1986, Town beat Huddersfield 3-0 at Portman Road

In 2001, the Blues reached the third round of the UEFA Cup as they beat Swedish side Helsingbord IF 3-1 at the Olympiastadion, thanks to a brace from Marcus Stewart and a goal from Hermann Hreidarsson, while Town reached the third round of the Cup Winners Cup in 1978, after beating Austrian side SW Innsbruck over two legs.

In 1976, Town beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Portman Road In 1976, Town beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Portman Road

It was on this day in 1986 that John Deehan scored twice as the Blues beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 at Portman Road, while Town were on TV in 2013 as they drew 1-1 with Barnsley at Portman Road as Aaron Cresswell was sent off on the final whistle.

John Deehan scored twice on this day in 1986 John Deehan scored twice on this day in 1986

And finally, on this day in 1975, Trevor Whymark was among the scorers as the Blues beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Portman Road to remain unbeaten at home in eight games during the 1976-77 season, while Steve Sedgley and Geriant Willias scored as Town beat Leeds United 2-0 at Portman Road in 1996.