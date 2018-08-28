Video

Watch: Hurst insists ‘there is a lot he would change’ as Ipswich boss discusses style, signings and direction

Paul Hurst will speak to the media this morning. Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst told the media that there is a lot at the club which needs to change when he held his press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds this morning.

The Blues are back on the bottom of the Championship following Saturday’s limp home loss to QPR, with just one win to their name from 13 league matches.

Hurst declared the performance to be the worst of his reign to date, as the Blues fell flat while trying to back up the morale-boosting victory at Swansea.

Next up is a visit to Leeds, who had started the season like a train before finding things tough in recent weeks.

Hurst discussed the mood at the club, Matt Holland’s recent criticism and his thoughts on the state of matters at Portman Road - watch the video back for the full press conference.