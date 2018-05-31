Live

Watch Paul Hurst’s pre-Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE from 1.30pm

Ipswich Manager Paul Hurst in the post-match press conference at Rotherham Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst will speak to the media this lunchtime ahead of Saturday’s visit to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues are without a win so far this season and now sit 21st in the Championship following Wednesday night’s games.

Next up is a trip to Hillsborough, where Hurst will take on the club he supported as a boy. Then, it’s the East Anglian Derby against Norwich.

You can follow his pre-match press conference, live from 1.30pm.