Watch Paul Hurst’s pre-Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE from 1.30pm

PUBLISHED: 13:31 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 23 August 2018

Ipswich Manager Paul Hurst in the post-match press conference at Rotherham Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst will speak to the media this lunchtime ahead of Saturday’s visit to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues are without a win so far this season and now sit 21st in the Championship following Wednesday night’s games.

Next up is a trip to Hillsborough, where Hurst will take on the club he supported as a boy. Then, it’s the East Anglian Derby against Norwich.

You can follow his pre-match press conference, live from 1.30pm.

Kings of Anglia Podcast - Villa and Derby, playing two up front, midfield set-up and needing a win

13:17 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is yet to open his account for Ipswich Town. He's discussed on this week's Kings of Anglia podcast.

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back to discuss all things Ipswich Town.

‘You need to show that you are not scared’ - Chalobah on step-up at Ipswich

06:00 Mark Heath
Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his first-ever senior goal for Town against Aston Villa on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah plans to show he’s no longer a ‘young boy’ by shining at Portman Road.

‘It will help to make me better’ - Bart on his World Cup adventure

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Bartosz Bialkowski is hopeful his World Cup experience has seen him return to Ipswich Town a better player.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 12:27 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match last night. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

‘A first win will be massive... it’s just like a domino effect’ - Nolan on Town’s search for three points

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Jon Nolan gets up highest at Derby during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jon Nolan insists Ipswich Town must stop conceding sloppy goals if they are to secure what would be a ‘massive’ first win under Paul Hurst.

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Tue, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Tue, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Tue, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Tue, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

