Watch Paul Hurst’s pre-Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE from 1.30pm
PUBLISHED: 13:31 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 23 August 2018
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst will speak to the media this lunchtime ahead of Saturday’s visit to Sheffield Wednesday.
The Blues are without a win so far this season and now sit 21st in the Championship following Wednesday night’s games.
Next up is a trip to Hillsborough, where Hurst will take on the club he supported as a boy. Then, it’s the East Anglian Derby against Norwich.
You can follow his pre-match press conference, live from 1.30pm.