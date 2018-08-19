Video

Watch Town boss Hurst on Waghorn, Lampard and the Blues’ trip to Derby

Paul Hurst will speak to the media this afternoon. Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby County.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hurst is still looking for his first win as Ipswich manager but heads into tomorrow night’s game on the back of a highly-encouraging weekend draw with Aston Villa.

The Blues came back from a goal down to secure a point against Steve Bruce’s men played more than half the contest with 10 men, following Tayo Edun’s red card.

They now go to Pride Park, where they will face a side including former Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn and managed by ex-England international Frank Lampard.

Hurst spoke to the media at 1.30pm and you can watch it back right here.