Watch Town boss Hurst on Waghorn, Lampard and the Blues’ trip to Derby
PUBLISHED: 13:38 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 20 August 2018
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby County.
Hurst is still looking for his first win as Ipswich manager but heads into tomorrow night’s game on the back of a highly-encouraging weekend draw with Aston Villa.
The Blues came back from a goal down to secure a point against Steve Bruce’s men played more than half the contest with 10 men, following Tayo Edun’s red card.
They now go to Pride Park, where they will face a side including former Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn and managed by ex-England international Frank Lampard.
Hurst spoke to the media at 1.30pm and you can watch it back right here.