SIL round-up: Capel Plough stay top after Page’s late winner

PUBLISHED: 17:50 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:50 28 October 2018

Mo Fike was on target for second-place Crane Sports in their 5-0 win at Coplestonians. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Archant

Capel Plough remain top of the SIL Senior Division after a 2-1 win at Benhall St Mary.

The Ploughmen went ahead through Danny Garrard after the break, but Tom Mower levelled matters on 65 minutes.

The table-toppers grabbed a late victory though, as Daniel Page fired home from 20 yards with just five minutes left on the clock.

Crane Sports sit in second place after a thumping 5-0 win at Coplestonians. Liam Jennings, Mo Fike (two) and Mark Van Oene (two) scored the goals.

Defending champs Achilles look in menacing form in third place, with two games in hand, and thumped BT Trimley 6-1.

Gibson fired the visiting BT side into a surprising lead in the first minute, but Crump quickly levelled. And Field fired home to give Achilles a 2-1 lead at the break.

Trimley enjoyed their best spell just after half-time, but to no avail as Achilles made good substitutions and scored three goals in three minutes through Wragg’s brace and McGlone.

Wragg completed his hat-trick on the stroke of full-time after a determined run and cross from man of the match Sean Hanley.

Henley moved up to fourth place with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Leiston St Margarets, on a bitterly cold afternoon.

Athletic were in fine form, and took the lead through Clark Bruce after just four minutes, before dominating the rest of the first half, with Bruce adding a second after 20 minutes. Despite an improved showing from Leiston in the second half, that’s how the game ended.

At the other end of the table, Grundisburgh remain rock bottom and without a win after falling 5-1 at home to East Bergholt United.

Scott Fryer bagged a brace for Bergholt, while Ben Smith, Jordan Peck and James Heathcote made it 5-0 to the visitors.

Zac Eales got a consolation for Grundisburgh, who have now lost nine and drawn one of their opening ten games.

And Bramford sit third from bottom after losing 4-1 to Westerfield United at home. Luke Dunn and Dan Brkovic both bagged braces for Westerfield, with Bramford netting through a Craig Stuart own goal.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

18:16 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

