SIL round-up: Capel Plough stay top after Page’s late winner

Mo Fike was on target for second-place Crane Sports in their 5-0 win at Coplestonians. Picture: PAUL LEECH Archant

Capel Plough remain top of the SIL Senior Division after a 2-1 win at Benhall St Mary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ploughmen went ahead through Danny Garrard after the break, but Tom Mower levelled matters on 65 minutes.

The table-toppers grabbed a late victory though, as Daniel Page fired home from 20 yards with just five minutes left on the clock.

Crane Sports sit in second place after a thumping 5-0 win at Coplestonians. Liam Jennings, Mo Fike (two) and Mark Van Oene (two) scored the goals.

Defending champs Achilles look in menacing form in third place, with two games in hand, and thumped BT Trimley 6-1.

Gibson fired the visiting BT side into a surprising lead in the first minute, but Crump quickly levelled. And Field fired home to give Achilles a 2-1 lead at the break.

Trimley enjoyed their best spell just after half-time, but to no avail as Achilles made good substitutions and scored three goals in three minutes through Wragg’s brace and McGlone.

Wragg completed his hat-trick on the stroke of full-time after a determined run and cross from man of the match Sean Hanley.

Henley moved up to fourth place with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Leiston St Margarets, on a bitterly cold afternoon.

Athletic were in fine form, and took the lead through Clark Bruce after just four minutes, before dominating the rest of the first half, with Bruce adding a second after 20 minutes. Despite an improved showing from Leiston in the second half, that’s how the game ended.

At the other end of the table, Grundisburgh remain rock bottom and without a win after falling 5-1 at home to East Bergholt United.

Scott Fryer bagged a brace for Bergholt, while Ben Smith, Jordan Peck and James Heathcote made it 5-0 to the visitors.

Zac Eales got a consolation for Grundisburgh, who have now lost nine and drawn one of their opening ten games.

And Bramford sit third from bottom after losing 4-1 to Westerfield United at home. Luke Dunn and Dan Brkovic both bagged braces for Westerfield, with Bramford netting through a Craig Stuart own goal.