Leiston ‘keeper Marcus Garnham: ‘Quality squad and some excellent youngsters’

03 November, 2018 - 06:04
Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham. Has been in good form so far this season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston stopper Marcus Garnham says he and his team-mates are looking forward to working with new bosses Stuart Boardley and David Head.

The two former Leiston players took over at Victory Road this week, filling the places of Glenn Driver and Tony Kinsella who left the club two weeks ago.

While it’s been a bit of a whirlwind ride for Boardley and Head in a busy week, Garnham says the team have just been getting on with business.

“We have had a couple of good results recently,” said the experienced keeper, who is having a good season for the Blues.

“Stuart and David have met us and said what they want to do and what they want to bring.

“The first team is in a good position and we have a quality squad with some excellent youngsters coming through, so that’s all good.

“We have made a decent start to the season, but it’s early days still.”

Leiston have indeed made a good start to life in the Evo-Stik Central Premier Division, but like fellow Suffolk clubs, Needham Market and Lowestoft Town they are finding almost all of their opponents new to them after all three were moved from Bostik Premier.

Today, Biggleswade Town come to Victory Road.

“Every game in this league is tough and Biggleswade will be no different,” Garnham added.

“We will be looking to keep up our good run and be successful.”

Meanwhile Lowestoft Town assistant boss Andy Reynolds is hoping the return of three experienced players can arrest the Blues’ recent slump.

The Trawlerboys’ 1-0 defeat in the FA Trophy against Enfield made it four defeats in a row but Reynolds revealed that Connor Deeks, Shaun Bammant and Andrew Fisk could be available to start against high-flying Stourbridge this afternoon.

“We haven’t taken a thumping off anyone and we have been reasonably competitive in every game,” said Reynolds. “I think it’s difficult to compare the current situation to then (earlier this season) because the personnel is different.”

