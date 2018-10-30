Video

Watch: ‘A man who knows what he’s here to do’ - Andy and Stu react to Lambert press conference

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren react to Paul Lambert's first presss conference as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gave his first press conference today - and here’s what we made of it.

Chief Football writer Stuart Watson and Town scribe Andy Warren were both at Playford Road for Lambert’s first meeting with the media, and gave their reaction afterwards here.

Lambert told the press conference: “We need everybody. We need the team to enjoy playing football again, which I think is important, and we need the team to play with enthusiasm as well.

“I’ll give it 100 per cent. Everything I’ve got I’ll give with my experience and my heart. Everything I’ve got to try and help this football club.”

Lambert has to hit the ground running with two huge games coming up – Preston at home this weekend, followed by a trip to Reading next Saturday.

If rock-bottom Town are to have any hope of escaping the hole that they’ve dug for themselves, both games are approaching must-win status.

What did you make of Lambert’s first press conference?