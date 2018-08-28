Red-hot Stow host Godmanchester in mouth-watering clash

Stow's Ollie Canfer scored four goals in midweek Picture: DAVID WALKER Archant

There is a growing sense around Greens Meadow that things are starting to click with this new-look Stowmarket Town squad, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks host Godmanchester Rovers at Greens Meadow this afternoon (3pm) on a five-match unbeaten run, which has included progression in three cup competitions.

The latest of those, a 6-1 thrashing of Haverhill Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Tuesday, on a night that saw Ollie Canfer net four goals to move to within one of team mate Josh Mayhew.

Canfer, one of eight new arrivals in the summer, has 13 goals to Mayhew’s 14, and the two cousins will be hoping to add to their tallies this weekend and help Stow pick up a valuable three points in the Premier Division.

Stow currently sit second in the table, four points adrift of leaders Histon, who have two games in hand, while Godmanchester occupy fifth spot, and are only two points behind Andrews’ men.

In fact, the top six are separated by only six points and a victory for Goddy would see them complete an early season double over the Old Gold and Blacks and move above them in the table.

The two sides only met six weeks ago, at the David Wilson Homes Ground, where Stow surrendered a 2-1 lead in the dying minutes, as Goddy equalised in the 87th minute and then scored a winner in the sixth minute of added on time.

“That was a hard one to take,” Stow boss Andrews said. “Fair play to them, they kept going to the end.

“We’ve played them three times since we got promoted and all the games have been won by the odd goal. I’m expecting nothing different on Saturday.”

On his side’s five-match unbeaten run, Andrews said: “It’s good to see us playing with freedom, playing out from the back.

“That’s the way we want to play and the more you make it repetitive it makes the players more comfortable and braver, which is what I want them to be.”

Stow will be without Matt Paine and Jack Baker through injury.