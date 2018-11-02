Andrews hoping to welcome new faces back as Stow look for FA Vase joy

Stowmarket Town's Matt Paine. Picture: DAVID WALKER Archant

Rick Andrews is hoping to welcome back a few faces to his Stowmarket Town squad when they renew their interest in this season’s Buildbase FA Vase, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks host Baldock Town, from the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, at Greens Meadow tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

For Stow, it’s a first appearance in the second round of the Vase since 2000 and an opportunity to progress to the last 64 for only the second time in the club’s history.

Andrews saw his side’s five-match unbeaten run come to an end last weekend, as Buster Harradine’s first-half brace proved to be enough to earn Godmanchester Rovers a 2-1 win at Greens Meadow.

Robbie Sweeney pulled a goal back for Stow early in the second half, but the hosts could not find that elusive equaliser and the defeat leaves them fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Stow’s cause was not helped by the loss of midfielder Luke Read late in the first half on a stretcher, and he will miss the next three months with a fractured ankle.

But Stow have bolstered their squad with the arrival of midfielder Tom Walters on a permanent basis. The 20-year-old joined the club in August on a dual registration from lower league Mundford, and after impressing in his two appearances for Stow has now agreed a two-year deal.

“Hopefully we’ll welcome a few faces back, which will be good as it means we’re going to be stronger than what we were against Godmanchester,” Stow boss Andrews said.

“The Vase is an opportunity to give the club back some money and hopefully it will be another big gate.

“We will be doing our best. Last weekend’s game has gone and we can’t change it, so there’s no point harbouring over it. We look forward to Saturday.”

As well as Walters’ arrival to the club this week, Andrews could be boosted this weekend by the returns of defender Sam Nunn, and midfielders Jack Baker and Matt Paine. The latter two have been out with injuries, while Nunn returns after being on holiday.