Seasiders show bite in win at Barking

Josh Kerridge takes flight as he joins teammates to celebrate Joe Francis' match-sealing goal at Barking. Picture: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

Bostik North Barking 2 Felixstowe & Walton 4 The Seasiders raced to a three goal lead within half an hour, but then were forced to hold on at times as they returned to Suffolk with three points, writes Barry Grossmith.

Seasiders keeper Jack Spurling punches clear under pressure from Barking’s Eusebio Da Silva. Picture: STAN BASTON Seasiders keeper Jack Spurling punches clear under pressure from Barking’s Eusebio Da Silva. Picture: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe went into this game anxious to battle recent inconsistent form away from home and romped to a 3-0 advantage in under 30 minutes, with Josh Kerridge, impressive in defence and at set pieces, opening the scoring on eight minutes.

Goals from Jack Ainsley and Miles Powell settled any remaining nerves among the travelling Seasiders in the sparse crowd of 64, and it could have been 5-0 by half time.

Barking’s Daniel Cheening netted just before the break, however, meaning the Blues approached the second half believing they could get something from the game.

The second period was an altogether different affair with Barking taking the game to Felixstowe. While it was the visitors’ free flowing attack that impressed in the first half, it was a well-organised defence that won plaudits in the second.

Josh Kerrigan’s header is too much for the Barking defence as he opens the scoring for the Seasiders in their win at Barking. Picture: STAN BASTON Josh Kerrigan’s header is too much for the Barking defence as he opens the scoring for the Seasiders in their win at Barking. Picture: STAN BASTON

Joe Bruce converted from the spot for Barking with five minutes left on the clock, but the whole affair was finally put to bed when Joe Francis added Felixstowe’s fourth a minute from normal time following great build up play by Joe Bloomfield and Jordy Matthews on the right.

Joint manager Kevin O’Donnell said: “We were excellent in defence in that second period. They gambled, but we worked hard and overall we were very composed.”

That sentiment was echoed by fellow boss Ian Watson, who said: “We had a good attitude and defended superbly – the mentality was right.”

He heaped praise on Matthews and Rhys Henry in midfield and felt the whole team pulled together to bring the 3 points back to Suffolk safely.

Felixstowe celebrate Jack Ainsley’s goal whilst the officials look unimpressed about the Barking protest. Picture: STAN BASTON Felixstowe celebrate Jack Ainsley’s goal whilst the officials look unimpressed about the Barking protest. Picture: STAN BASTON

Seasiders keeper Jack Spurling brought out more than a few impressive saves throughout the game, bringing praise from Felixstowe and Barking fans alike, eliciting one ardent Seasider to quip: “There’s a rumour that goalkeepers can win games for teams.”

What management wants now is consistency. The skill level is undoubtedly there – in both attack and defence.