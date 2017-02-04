Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

See your #myitfcpic photos as Ipswich Town take on Reading

16:50 04 February 2017

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

James Ager

Ipswich Town fans have today been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.

Comment

We asked fans to posts photos today as we launched a new photo campaign, throwing the spotlight on the loyal fans who turn out to support the Blues throughout the season.

We want to celebrate the legions of fans who pull on their shirts and proudly support our home team as they battle their way through the season.

Some have chosen to share arty shots of the ground while others opted for a post-match selfie or a goal celebration.

Meanwhile, some fans have chosen older pictures, highlights from past matches, to share with us today.

See a selection of the photos here - and remember to post yours next Saturday when Ipswich travel to Aston Villa.

For coverage of today’s match including reaction and results, see our Ipswich Town section here

Keywords: Twitter Ipswich Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

30 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town produced their best home display in months and left the field to rapturous applause, despite twice being pegged back to draw 2-2 with high-flying Reading this afternoon.

All the build-up, action and reaction as Ipswich Town host Reading at Portman Road

14:23 Stuart Watson
Portman Road

Ipswich Town’s frightening February fixture list starts with the visit of third-place Reading this afternoon.

Preview: Ipswich Town v Reading

12:00 Stuart Watson
Toumani Diagouraga should action

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says no-one’s place in the team is safe ahead of today’s visit of Reading.

Gallery: See your #myitfcpic photos as Ipswich Town take on Reading

16:50 Natalie Sadler
Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers.Blackburn keeper Jason Steele was out quickly to deny Freddie Sears in the first-half.

Ipswich Town fans have today been sharing their photos from Portman Road on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #myitfcpic.

Sleeping Giants podcast: Reading preview, thoughts on Town’s new signings and transfer disappointment

Yesterday, 16:52 Edmund Crosthwaite
Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Thrid-placed reading are Town’s opponents this weekend as the Blues get set for what is definitely a tough run of league fixtures.

We want your Ipswich Town pictures at #myitfcpic

Yesterday, 15:00
Send us your Ipswich Town pictures using #myitfcpic!

We want your Ipswich Town pictures!

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Yesterday, 12:42 Stuart Watson
Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has revealed that Emyr Huws is paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Ipswich Town.

Portman Road third worst ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals

Yesterday, 12:07 Stuart Watson
One Ipswich Town fan reads a book during the first half against Bristol City.

Portman Road is the third worst value ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals, according to research carried out by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

Ipswich Town’s top 100 - numbers 30 to 21, Danny Hegan to Clive Woods

Yesterday, 12:00 terry hunt
Jim Magilton is Terry's number 29

Lifelong Ipswich Town fan Terry Hunt continues his rundown of the Blues’ best 100 players, starting today with Danny Hegan at number 30.

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Yesterday, 08:00 STUART WATSON stuart.watson@archant.co.uk
Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Steven Taylor says the ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich Town is something he has craved ever since his days as a young player under Sir Bobby Robson’s management at Newcastle United.

Most read

Updated: Boy, 15, dies after crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – arrest made

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24