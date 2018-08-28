Poll

Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town slipped to another defeat in what has been a miserable season so far last night – so is now the time for boss Paul Hurst to go?

Hurst watched his squad go down 2-0 at table-toppers Leeds last night, meaning the Blues sit bottom of the Championship on goal difference with just nine points and one win from his first 14 games in charge.

The Blues have drawn six and lost seven of their other league games so far, and exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of lower league Exeter City.

The situation is a long way from the excitement in the summer when Hurst was appointed, with owner Marcus Evans trumpeting a much-heralded new era and approach.

But many of the same old issues remain - Town have only managed 11 goals (joint lowest in the league), look shaky at the back and the team selection has been erratic and confusing.

Of course, it’s still very early in Hurst’s reign, and many will argue that he should be given more time to turn things around.

With relegation to League One looking a very real threat though, some fans are calling for change now.

