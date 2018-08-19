SIL round-up: Winning starts for Benhall, Achilles and Felixstowe Harpers

Chris Sillett was on target for Benhall in their season-opening win over Cops. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Benhall St Mary got off to a flying start in the Touchline SIL Senior Division with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Coplestonians, writes Will Ridgard.

Gavin Van Oene bagged a brace for defending champions Achilles. Picture: JAMES AGER Gavin Van Oene bagged a brace for defending champions Achilles. Picture: JAMES AGER

The visitors started brightly, but Benhall soon got into their stride with debutant Ryan Noy sweeping home a pull-back from fellow new-boy Tom Mower after 22 minutes.

And that lead was soon doubled when a powerful move down the right saw Tom Winter pick out Mower to score a thumping header at the back post.

‘The Badgers’ added a third just before half-time when a delightful quick free-kick from Winter was met the head of Chris Sillett, who hung in the air to beat the goalkeeper.

Sillett turned provider just moments after the restart as his excellent cross was nodded in by Noy for 4-0.

Coplestonians improved as the game went on, and did pull a goal back courtesy of Jamie Eaton Collins, but Benhall deservedly took the points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Achilles got off to a winning start to the season with a 2-0 triumph against Capel Plough.

The first half was controlled by Achilles but they were nearly made to pay for missed chances when Capel’s Keiran Lawler broke free just before half-time. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Lawler’s shot struck the post.

Capel were reduced to 10 men on the hour, Scott Cooke receiving a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Josh Merritt. Achilles finally took the lead through Gavin Van Oene, cutting in from the right side.

Achilles’ second goal followed shortly after, again scored by Van Oene.

Elsewhere, Henley welcomed the newly-promoted Trimley Red Devils and the sides shared the points in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Cowan put the homeside ahead, but a fine free kick by Phillips levelled it at 1-1 at the break. Sayers gave the visitors the lead just eight minutes into the second half, but Martin made it 2-2 from the spot with 15 minutes left.

Finally, Felixstowe Harpers beat Grundisburgh 2-1 on the road. Lee Wilcox, scored from the spot after 32 minutes before Niall Hobson levelled for the home side, again from the spot, after 65 minutes.

But a cruel deflection saw Tye Webb’s shot trickle into the net to win the game after 87 minutes.