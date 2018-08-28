Partly Cloudy

SIL Senior round-up: Leaders Plough beaten by Bergholt

PUBLISHED: 17:53 04 November 2018

James Heathcote, in green, was on target for East Bergholt as they beat SIL Senior leaders Capel Polugh 3-1. Picture: ARCHANT

James Heathcote, in green, was on target for East Bergholt as they beat SIL Senior leaders Capel Polugh 3-1. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There was something of a shock at the top of the SIL Senior Division, as leaders Capel Plough were beaten.

The Ploughmen were seen off 3-1 at East Bergholt United as the home side scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put them in control of what turned out to be a fiercely-fought encounter.

The first came after ten minutes when the unmarked Jamie McGrath headed home from a corner, before five minutes later a neat turn and shot from James Heathcote found the bottom corner to put his side two goals in front.

Danny Garrard scored from the spot as Plough battled back after the break, but Ben Smith’s 25-yard cracker won the game. Plough stay top, but their lead is precarious, with Crane Sports, Achilles and Henley Athletic all having games in hand.

Athletic missed a chance to move further up the table as they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Claydon, enjoying 80% of the posession but unable to find the net.

With five minutes left, Byron Tejano thought he’d buried the winner with a fine header, but it was ruled out for offside. And so the game ended as a draw - one of the biggest 0-0 thrashings you’ll ever see!

Bourne Vale United, formerly known as Felixstowe Harpers, sit in sixth place after a 4-0 win at home over Grundisburgh.

Franco Mallardo set the tone for the match when he unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt to give them the lead after just 50 seconds, and he went on to add a second goal to his tally before the break.

Mical Moore and Tye Webb added the other strikes for Vale, who were 3-0 up at the break.

Elsewhere, mid-table sides Westerfield United and Coplestonians shared a 1-1 draw at Westerfield.

Westerfield stopper Aaron Beal saved a Brandon King spot kick to keep the score at 0-0, before Ollie Seward gave Cops the lead.

Luke Dunn got the leveller for United, and that’s how it finished.

Other SIL scores: Leiston St Margarets 0 Benhall St Mary 4. Bob Coleman Cup: Crane Sports 3 Bramford United 2, Kirton Athletic 1 Wenhaston United 1, TrimleY Red Devils 2 Haughley United 3.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Yesterday, 18:51 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Yesterday, 18:19 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Yesterday, 17:07 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has called on Ipswich Town fans to throw their support behind his team as he begins his rescue mission with a ‘huge’ home clash with Preston.

Opinion Bacon’s Bites: Chris Sutton: Ignorance isn’t always bliss!

Fri, 18:06 Mike Bacon
Chris Sutton, right. In Mike Bacon's opinion Sutton was a much better player than he is a pundit! Photo: PA

Bacon’s Bites: MIKE BACON takes a look at how Chris Sutton managed to annoy the non-league world, as well as speedway shooting itself in the foot... again!

Most read

Updated Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Stoke Bridge in Ipswich has been closed into town after a woman was found with head injuries last night Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

