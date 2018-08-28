SIL Senior round-up: Leaders Plough beaten by Bergholt

James Heathcote, in green, was on target for East Bergholt as they beat SIL Senior leaders Capel Polugh 3-1. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

There was something of a shock at the top of the SIL Senior Division, as leaders Capel Plough were beaten.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ploughmen were seen off 3-1 at East Bergholt United as the home side scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put them in control of what turned out to be a fiercely-fought encounter.

The first came after ten minutes when the unmarked Jamie McGrath headed home from a corner, before five minutes later a neat turn and shot from James Heathcote found the bottom corner to put his side two goals in front.

Danny Garrard scored from the spot as Plough battled back after the break, but Ben Smith’s 25-yard cracker won the game. Plough stay top, but their lead is precarious, with Crane Sports, Achilles and Henley Athletic all having games in hand.

Athletic missed a chance to move further up the table as they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at newly-promoted Claydon, enjoying 80% of the posession but unable to find the net.

With five minutes left, Byron Tejano thought he’d buried the winner with a fine header, but it was ruled out for offside. And so the game ended as a draw - one of the biggest 0-0 thrashings you’ll ever see!

Bourne Vale United, formerly known as Felixstowe Harpers, sit in sixth place after a 4-0 win at home over Grundisburgh.

Franco Mallardo set the tone for the match when he unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt to give them the lead after just 50 seconds, and he went on to add a second goal to his tally before the break.

Mical Moore and Tye Webb added the other strikes for Vale, who were 3-0 up at the break.

Elsewhere, mid-table sides Westerfield United and Coplestonians shared a 1-1 draw at Westerfield.

Westerfield stopper Aaron Beal saved a Brandon King spot kick to keep the score at 0-0, before Ollie Seward gave Cops the lead.

Luke Dunn got the leveller for United, and that’s how it finished.

Other SIL scores: Leiston St Margarets 0 Benhall St Mary 4. Bob Coleman Cup: Crane Sports 3 Bramford United 2, Kirton Athletic 1 Wenhaston United 1, TrimleY Red Devils 2 Haughley United 3.