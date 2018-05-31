Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 7 Magazine Offer With Jimmy Bullard and Tristan Nydam
Video

Fantastic U’s hit Crewe for six!

PUBLISHED: 21:35 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:21 21 August 2018

Brennan Dickenson, bagged a first-half brace for Colchester United against Crewe tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Brennan Dickenson, bagged a first-half brace for Colchester United against Crewe tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United 6 Crewe 0

Frankie Kent, who broke the deadlock for the U's after just four minutes. Picture: STEVE WALLERFrankie Kent, who broke the deadlock for the U's after just four minutes. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United were in fantastic form tonight, blitzing Crewe Alexandra to extend their unbeaten start to their League Two campaign.

The super U’s helped themselves to six quality goals to send out a message to the rest of League Two – they mean business this season.

The U’s were in cruise control and 3-0 up inside the first half-hour, boosted by a fourth minute opener from Frankie Kent, and then a deadly brace from star man Brennan Dickenson on eight and 27 minutes.

And John McGreal’s men did not let up in the second period, scoring three more goals with Ryan Jackson (59), substitute Luke Norris (74) and Tom Lapslie (77) all on target.

Crewe could simply not handle the U’s free-flowing, attacking style of play.

It was certainly one of the best Colchester home displays seen for many years, and bodes well for the rest of the season.

The U’s started in very positive fashion, no doubt buoyed by Szmodics’ 95th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Mansfield on Saturday.

And Szmodics was causing a nuisance within the first two minutes with an angled drive which was blocked at the near post by defender Nicky Hunt.

But Crewe were soon trailing, via Kent’s fourth minute opener.

Visiting keeper, Dave Richards, ventured out of his six-yard box but failed to deal with a free-kick, and from then on there was pinball in the danger-zone.

Szmodics’ shot was hacked off the goal-line, but team-mate Kent was on hand to lift the loose ball into the roof of the net from point blank range.

It was all Colchester, and Kane Vincent-Young controlled a cross by Dickenson before seeing his shot charged down for a corner, on seven minutes, with Szmodics waiting for any convenient rebound.

Just 60 seconds later and the U’s were celebrating a second goal, to make it 2-0 in the eighth minute.

And it was a cracking strike from Dickenson, who let fly with his trademark left-foot from just outside the penalty area. His rocket shot flew past a dazed Richards and into the corner of the net.

Crewe were rocking, and Dickenson so nearly sent Frank Nouble powering free into the box, only for his pass to be cut out by an outstretched boot in the 14th minute.

The visitors did not threaten until the 18th minute when former U’s striker Chris Porter registered a goal-bound header which was comfortably saved by keeper Dillon Barnes. This is Porter’s second season with the Railwaymen, following his switch from Colchester after three years with the Essex club.

Two minutes later and Harry Pickering, operating as a left winger for Crewe, let fly with an angled drive which appeared to be blocked by one of his own team-mates.

The U’s threatened a third goal in the 24th minute. Dickenson pounced onto Courtney Senior’s pass and connected with a rising shot which was deflected over the bar for a corner.

However, Dickenson was not to be denied, and the U’s left-sided specialist celebrated scoring his second and the U’s third in the 27th minute.

Crewe’s defence, and keeper Richards, failed to deal with Ryan Jackson’s long throw into the six-yard box. The ball sailed over everyone for Dickenson, lurking at the far post, to blast a shot from point blank range into the roof of the net.

Crewe continued to struggle to cope with any ball propelled into their box, and left-back Perry Ng had to be alert to head Dickenson’s dangerous free-kick behind for a corner, just after the half-hour mark.

Senior was homing in on goal in the 37th minute, chasing onto Dickenson’s excellent through ball, only for keeper Richards to save with an outstretched hand.

Frank Nouble, searching for his goal for the U’s, had a good chance in the 55th minute, but he sliced his shot horribly wide at the near upright.

A minute later and the home side were peppering the target again. Senior’s shot was hoofed off the goal-line, and the follow-up from Szmodics was also charged down.

But Jackson did add the U’s fourth, from a swift breakaway in the 59th minute.

The goal ironically came from Crewe’s first corner of the game, with the U’s breaking in devastating fashion. Senior’s shot was superbly parried by keeper Richards, who had come well off his line, but Jackson was in the right place to crash home the rebound from the edge of the box.

Norris had only been on the pitch for eight minutes when he crashed home the U’s fifth, on 74 minutes, and just five minutes later Lapslie steered home Dickenson’s cross for the sixth.

Squads

COLCHESTER: Barnes, Jackson, Prosser (sub Eastman, 78), Kent, Vincent-Young, Lapslie, Pell, Senior (sub Collins, 72), Szmodics, Dickenson, Nouble (sub Norris, 66). Unused subs: Ross, Comley Wright, Mandron.

CREWE: Richards, Hunt (sub Bowery, 46), Ray (sub Raynes, 46) Nolan, Ng, Jones, Wintle, Green, Pickering (sub Walker, 58), Porter, Nicholls. Unused subs: Garratt, Miller, Ainley, Kirk.

Referee: Neil Hair (Hunts)

Attendance: 2,842 (153 away fans)

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 23:03 Stuart Watson
A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst has called upon his players to believe in themselves more following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Yesterday, 22:11 Stuart Watson
Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Derby County in a Championship match tonight. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Yesterday, 22:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 2-0 loss at Derby as Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence score the Rams’ goals.

Report: Hurst’s wait for a win goes on as Blues fall to Derby defeat

Yesterday, 21:39 Andy Warren
Gwion Edwards pressures Derby defender Richard Keogh Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst’s wait for a first Ipswich Town win goes on following tonight’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County.

Matchday Recap: Rams win it as Ledley and Lawrence score with rockets

Yesterday, 18:20 Andy Warren
Derby County's Tom Lawrence (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park, Derby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 21, 2018. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at Pride Park this evening.

Hurst and Lampard meet as equals this evening... but they’ve taken very different routes to get there

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Frank Lampard and Paul Hurst will go head-to-head this evening. Picture: PA/PAGEPIX

Paul Hurst and Frank Lampard will meet on the Pride Park touchline as equals this evening, but the two managers have taken very different routes to get there.

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Mon, 20:57 Andy Warren
Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under 23s beat Hull 8-0 at Portman Road tonight with Danny Rowe netting a treble. ANDY WARREN ran the rule over the Blues’ youngsters.

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Mon, 17:42 Andy Warren
Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Paul Hurst admits he felt for striker Martyn Waghorn during his transfer limbo this summer but insists he was left with little option but to let him leave.

Hurst makes no loan progress but plays down move for Swansea-bound Carter-Vickers

Mon, 15:44 Andy Warren
Cameron Carter-Vickers looks set to join Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst revealed there has been no progress regarding incoming loanees and played down the chances of a move for former Blues defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Harrison, Skuse and Nolan all shake off knocks for Derby trip

Mon, 15:23 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is fit to face Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Hurst is pleased to have no new injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Derby.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24