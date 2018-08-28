Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Ipswich pay the price for sloppy start in the Capital

PUBLISHED: 12:28 23 October 2018

Veron Eze with the ball Photo: NICK WINTER

Veron Eze with the ball Photo: NICK WINTER

Archant

East London 79 Ipswich Basketball 70

Cameron Hawes takes a shot Photo: NICK WINTERCameron Hawes takes a shot Photo: NICK WINTER

Ipswich put together multiple fourth quarter rallies but were unable to complete a comeback victory at East London All Stars on Sunday evening.

Having won three straight cup games to begin the season, the Suffolk side now find themselves with two defeats from two games in NBL Division II.

A loose start to the game allowed the hosts to find their feet early on, although Ipswich’s Colin Dockrell was effective in drawing American centre Glouvakis into foul trouble in the first quarter.

Ipswich lacked their customary offensive rhythm in the early stages and the All Stars set the pattern for the game by seizing multiple offensive rebounds to fuel their drive-and-kick offense.

Down seven after the first quarter, Ipswich had a slow start to the second as the hosts eased the lead out to double digits.

Following a three from Ethan Price and consecutive strong defensive possessions, however, Ipswich closed the gap back ten by half-time.

John Ellis’ men upped their game in the second half, as the returning Eivydas Aleksa scored nine of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter to lead Ipswich back into the game.

Ipswich held East London scoreless for four minutes across the third and fourth quarters, before the hosts put a quick run together behind the talented Johnathan James to stretch the lead out to twelve once more.

Dockrell, Veron Eze and Cameron Hawes all hit shots as Ipswich clawed their way back to five down with two minutes to play, but the hosts wee able to seal the game at the free throw line.

Ellis was pleased with his team’s spirit in the second half but highlighted that there are still many areas to improve upon.

“We got punished for another sloppy start today and from there we struggled to make our way back into the game,” he said.

“Marvin Isebor and Blake Read brought great energy off the bench but we need to get a few more of our senior squad back to fitness soon.

“We won’t win many games playing defense and boxing out like we did in the first half. That’s frustrating after a promising preseason.”

Ipswich have a third straight away game next weekend as they travel to Derbyshire Arrows for the second time this autumn, having already beaten the Arrows in the Patrons’ Cup.

Topic Tags:

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Yesterday, 17:50 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst discussed playing style, signings, the role of senior players and changes required at Ipswich Town during his press conference this morning.

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Yesterday, 14:36 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship after 13 games. Here’s what striker Freddie Sears had to say about the threat of relegation, rumours of discontent and manager Paul Hurst’s methods.

‘A different voice can be beneficial’ - Hurst confirms coach Hogg is working with first-team

Yesterday, 13:21 Andy Warren
Chris Hogg is working with the Ipswich Town first team. Picture Pagepix

Paul Hurst believes a ‘different voice’ can benefit his Ipswich Town side after confirming Chris Hogg has stepped up to help coach the first team.

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Yesterday, 12:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst believes talk of owner Marcus Evans already lining up a possible replacement is simply ‘hearsay’.

Video: ‘People do not have the full story’ – Hurst on why World Cup players are in reserve and make-up of back four

Yesterday, 12:30 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has hinted Bartosz Bialkowski could return to the side at Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has responded to criticism surrounding his decision to leave two World Cup players on the bench and admitted he may put Bartosz Bialkowski back in goal at Leeds United tomorrow night.

Video: Watch: Hurst insists ‘there is a lot he would change’ as Ipswich boss discusses style, signings and direction

Yesterday, 10:42 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst will speak to the media this morning. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst told the media that there is a lot at the club which needs to change when he held his press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds this morning.

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship and relegation’s a real concern... so how has it come to this?

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Paul Hurst’s Ipswich sit bottom of the Championship with just one win to their name. Here ANDY WARREN looks at how it’s come to this for Hurst and the Blues.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Paul Mariner sent off and Happy Birthday Dave Johnson

Yesterday, 16:06 Ross Halls
It was on this day in 2007 the Blues beat Colchester 3-1 at home

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes two unbeaten home runs and Paul Mariner seeing red

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Mon, 17:32 Andy Warren
Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Former Ipswich Town captain Matt Holland has questioned Paul Hurst’s recruitment strategy and decision-making while admitting he fears for the future of his former club.

Catch up on what was said in our Ipswich Town webchat

Mon, 12:43 Andy Warren
Fans at the Ipswich Town v QPR game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town are rock bottom of the Championship following their 2-0 home loss to QPR on Saturday. Andy Warren will be hosting a webchat from 12.30pm to discuss what’s going on with the Blues.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24