Spotlight on the Haverhill parkrun

Runners disappear into the distance at Saturday's Haverhill parkrun. Picture: HAVERHILL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

The Haverhill parkrun, the ninth of its kind to be established in Suffolk – there are now 10 in the county with the Sizewell parkrun introduced in August – has been going for more than seven months.

They're off at the start of the 34th staging of the Haverhill parkrun. Picture: HAVERHILL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE They're off at the start of the 34th staging of the Haverhill parkrun. Picture: HAVERHILL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

The 34th event was staged on Saturday, from the usual venue at Puddlebrook Playing Fields, and featured 73 finishers braving the cold conditions over a 5K course, all on grass.

Daniel Preece, a member of Hadleigh Hares, was first home in a time of 17mins 48secs, which was a personal best for the course. It was his 12th parkrun but only his second at Haverhill, following an 18:20 clocking in August.

Dean Marshall notched his 106th parkrun, but his first at Haverhill, with 18:48 in second. Paul Game, of the local club Haverhill RC, was third in 18:53, which equalled his course PB.

Isobel Hogg, of Cambridge & Coleridge, was the first female finisher in 21:57, followed by Rosealeen Killick (22:01) and Alice McWilliam (22:13).