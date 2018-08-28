Spotlight on the Haverhill parkrun
PUBLISHED: 15:54 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 28 October 2018
Archant
The Haverhill parkrun, the ninth of its kind to be established in Suffolk – there are now 10 in the county with the Sizewell parkrun introduced in August – has been going for more than seven months.
The 34th event was staged on Saturday, from the usual venue at Puddlebrook Playing Fields, and featured 73 finishers braving the cold conditions over a 5K course, all on grass.
Daniel Preece, a member of Hadleigh Hares, was first home in a time of 17mins 48secs, which was a personal best for the course. It was his 12th parkrun but only his second at Haverhill, following an 18:20 clocking in August.
Dean Marshall notched his 106th parkrun, but his first at Haverhill, with 18:48 in second. Paul Game, of the local club Haverhill RC, was third in 18:53, which equalled his course PB.
Isobel Hogg, of Cambridge & Coleridge, was the first female finisher in 21:57, followed by Rosealeen Killick (22:01) and Alice McWilliam (22:13).