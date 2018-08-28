Heavy Showers

Godmanchester do the double over Stow

PUBLISHED: 16:14 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:15 28 October 2018

Stow's Josh Mayhew looks to cause trouble from a corner against Godmanchester. Picture: DAVE MATTHEWS

Stow's Josh Mayhew looks to cause trouble from a corner against Godmanchester. Picture: DAVE MATTHEWS

Archant

Thurlow Premier

Stowmarket Town 1

Godmanchester Rovers 2

Stowmarket Town dropped down to fourth in the Premier Division table after Godmanchester Rovers completed an early-season double with a 2-1 win at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Stow celebrate Robbie Sweeney's goal in their 2-1 defeat to Godmanchester. Picture: DAVE MATTHEWS

Buster Harradine’s first-half brace gave visiting Goddy a 2-0 lead at the interval, before Robbie Sweeney pulled one back for Stow early in the second half.

Rick Andrews’ men pushed for an equaliser during the rest of the second half, but time ran out as Goddy held on to their narrow advantage to hand the Old Gold and Blacks a first defeat in six and move above them in the table.

In the reverse meeting at the David Wilson Homes Ground, Stow had got in front first through Ollie Canfer, but it was Godmanchester who struck first this time as Harradine chased onto a ball over the Stow defence and sent the ball past Callum Robinson.

Stow were almost level just four minutes later, as Josh Mayhew went through but Niall Conroy managed to get a touch to push the ball onto post and out for a corner.

Stowmarket's Ollie Brown on the ball. Picture: DAVE MATTHEWS

The hosts did have the ball in the net on 31 minutes, as Max Melanson’s free kick was turned in from close range, but the referee blew for a push in the box to quickly cut short the celebrations.

At the other end, Goddy continued to pose a threat as Mike Hyem’s free kick found unmarked defender Charlie Bowen and he headed wide from point blank range.

But there would be no let off a minute later, as the visitors won the ball from the Stow defence and Harradine finished into an inviting net to double his and his side’s tally.

Stow knew if they were going to preserve their unbeaten run they would need to score the next goal, and on 56 minutes the hosts had given themselves a lifeline, as Sweeney’s shot from outside the box went past Conroy to halve the deficit.

Time eventually ran out for Stow to find an equaliser, as they tasted defeat for the first time in six games and now Andrews’ men switch their attention back to the FA Vase and a second round clash with Baldock Town next weekend.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

14:11 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

12:45
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

10:52 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert watched from the stands as Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall yesterday. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Millwall in front of new manager Paul Lambert this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his snap verdict.

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

Yesterday, 18:33 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town caretaker manager Bryan Klug says newly appointed boss Paul Lambert will have seen some problems that are ‘blatantly obvious’ when watching this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall from the stands.

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Yesterday, 17:47 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Report: Poor goals cost Ipswich again in Millwall loss as Lambert gets a glimpse of job at hand

Yesterday, 16:59 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Three poor goals cost Ipswich Town dear once again as they were beaten 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon in front of the watching Paul Lambert this afternoon.

Matchday Recap: Blues well-beaten at Millwall as new boss Lambert watches on

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in the stands as the Blues lost 3-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Video: ‘Paul Lambert is a Blue, he hates Norwich! - Watch Ipswich fans hail new boss at Millwall game

Yesterday, 14:22 Andy Warren
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been embracing their new manager ahead of today’s game at Millwall.

‘I’m proud to be the manager here’ – Paul Lambert is confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new manager

Yesterday, 09:03 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert, pictured during his time at Blackburn Rovers, is the new boss of Ipswich Town. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

