Godmanchester do the double over Stow

Thurlow Premier Stowmarket Town 1 Godmanchester Rovers 2 Stowmarket Town dropped down to fourth in the Premier Division table after Godmanchester Rovers completed an early-season double with a 2-1 win at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Buster Harradine’s first-half brace gave visiting Goddy a 2-0 lead at the interval, before Robbie Sweeney pulled one back for Stow early in the second half.

Rick Andrews’ men pushed for an equaliser during the rest of the second half, but time ran out as Goddy held on to their narrow advantage to hand the Old Gold and Blacks a first defeat in six and move above them in the table.

In the reverse meeting at the David Wilson Homes Ground, Stow had got in front first through Ollie Canfer, but it was Godmanchester who struck first this time as Harradine chased onto a ball over the Stow defence and sent the ball past Callum Robinson.

Stow were almost level just four minutes later, as Josh Mayhew went through but Niall Conroy managed to get a touch to push the ball onto post and out for a corner.

The hosts did have the ball in the net on 31 minutes, as Max Melanson’s free kick was turned in from close range, but the referee blew for a push in the box to quickly cut short the celebrations.

At the other end, Goddy continued to pose a threat as Mike Hyem’s free kick found unmarked defender Charlie Bowen and he headed wide from point blank range.

But there would be no let off a minute later, as the visitors won the ball from the Stow defence and Harradine finished into an inviting net to double his and his side’s tally.

Stow knew if they were going to preserve their unbeaten run they would need to score the next goal, and on 56 minutes the hosts had given themselves a lifeline, as Sweeney’s shot from outside the box went past Conroy to halve the deficit.

Time eventually ran out for Stow to find an equaliser, as they tasted defeat for the first time in six games and now Andrews’ men switch their attention back to the FA Vase and a second round clash with Baldock Town next weekend.