Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stowmarket Town FC’s promotion takes step closer as town council approve £10k fund for floodlights

PUBLISHED: 22:56 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 22:56 06 April 2017

Peter Hutchings from the Thurlow Nunn League, front right, presents Neil Sharp, director of adult football at Stowmarket Town with December and January team performances of the month. The club is now looking to raise money for its floodlights. Picture: SUPPLIED

Peter Hutchings from the Thurlow Nunn League, front right, presents Neil Sharp, director of adult football at Stowmarket Town with December and January team performances of the month. The club is now looking to raise money for its floodlights. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A Suffolk football club which can not be promoted unless it raises £15,000 for floodlights has taken a big step towards its goal.

Comment

Stowmarket Town FC are on the cusp of ending 12 years of hurt and earning promotion back to the Thurlow Nunn Premier League.

However, rules for the ninth tier have changed since their relegation in the 2004/05 season, with the club requiring upgraded floodlights or they cannot compete.

Stowmarket Town Council’s service delivery committee, which met on Wednesday, April 5, have now unanimously voted to recommend the club is given £10,000 of developer contribution funding, which the club applied for.

The £10,000 would come from a pot of money secured through section 106 agreements with housing developers. Mid Suffolk District Council manage the ringfenced fund, with the town council asked to aprove the grant.

The club raised around £4,000 through crowdfuning, and also applied for a £1,000 grant from the town council, which is likely to be accepted.

Keywords: Mid Suffolk District Council Mid Suffolk District

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Double strike can set Freddie Sears on the goal trail again, says Mick McCarthy

Yesterday, 21:27 Stuart Watson

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hopes striker Freddie Sears can go on a goalscoring spree following his double in midweek.

Video: We won’t let Fulham play this time, insists Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Yesterday, 20:19 Stuart Watson

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy insists his team won’t allow Fulham to pass them off the park again.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy appreciates owner Marcus Evans not putting him under pressure

Yesterday, 19:36 Stuart Watson

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says owner Marcus Evans has taken the pressure off him and the players in recent weeks.

Poll: Jordan Spence hopes to earn a longer stay at Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 18:24 Stuart Watson

Jordan Spence hopes he can earn himself a longer-term contract at Ipswich Town.

Knudsen and Taylor ruled out for the season, but Lawrence available again for Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 16:52 Stuart Watson

Jonas Knudsen and Stephen Taylor have been ruled out for the rest of the season, Cole Skuse remains sidelined following concussion, but Tom Lawrence could return to the Ipswich Town team at Fulham on Saturday.

Poll: Mick McCarthy refuses to entertain ‘pub chat’ debate about Cole Skuse

Yesterday, 16:22 Stuart Watson

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy refused to entertain what he considers ‘pub chat’ debate about the value of Cole Skuse to his team.

Video: Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence’s wife Naomi Scott plays Kimberly Hart in Power Rangers movie

Yesterday, 08:55 Matt Stott

Most professional footballers expect to achieve the biggest celebrity status at home. They are lionized by adults for scoring last-minute winners and seen as superheroes by children for simply signing an autograph.

Tell Us: What does Ipswich Town icon Sir Bobby Robson mean to you?

Wed, 16:14 Edmund Crosthwaite

The football manager synonymous with Ipswich Town and Newcastle United will be celebrated by both clubs when they play each other in the EFL Championship on Easter Monday.

Video: Watch the highlights as Ipswich Town beat Wigan Athletic

Wed, 12:46 Mark Heath

Ipswich Town grabbed a vital victory with a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic last night – and you can watch highlights here.

Mick McCarthy says Ipswich Town aren’t safe from relegation just yet

Wed, 11:58 Stuart Watson

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has warned his players to guard against complacency after last night’s 3-0 home win over Wigan saw fears of relegation ease.

Most read

Search for missing Bury St Edmunds man Matthew Arkle called off following body find

Town left in shock after three young men killed in crash at Pulham Market

Suffolk nuisance has been jailed again after breaching behaviour order for 11th time

Work to begin on making historic medieval church fit for the 21st century

Have you seen Matthew Arkle? 37-year-old Bury St Edmunds man missing since leaving hospital

Did aspiring models from Lowestoft and Colchester remain in Britain’s Next Top Model?

Eating Out in the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Eating Out
supplement

View

Visit the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Visit the Broads
supplement

View
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24