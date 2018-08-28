Video

Watch: Boardley’s first interview as Leiston boss

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley faces the camera Archant

In his first full interview, new Leiston boss Stuart Boardley admits he can’t wait for Saturday to come round so he can get to coach his side in their first match under his control.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Along with assistant David Head, the two ex-Leiston players are the new face of the management team at Victory Road. Biggleswade Town are the visitors to Suffolk this weekend.

Taking over from Glenn Driver and Tony Kinsella, Boardley admits there is not much to fix and plenty to build on.

In this interview, Boardley talks of his journey from Ipswich Town to Torquay United in League One and back into non-league in Suffolk.

Having hung up his boots only recently after leaving Felixstowe & Walton, Boardley is excited by his challenge as Leiston continue to press for top spot in the Southern Central Premier Division table.

COMING UP: Our new Non-League Podcast begins this week. Hosted by Mike Bacon and featuring some of the biggest local names. This week our guests will include Felixstowe & Walton joint first-team boss Ian Watson and Whitton United manager Shane Coldron.

Look out for that, enjoy and join in.