Suffolk second best to leaders Leicestershire

Michael Comber, who made 59 in Suffolk's disappointing total of 203 all out. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Suffolk face a tough task to avoid defeat at the hands of league leaders Lincolnshire, on the final day of their Minor Counties Championship fixture at Ipswich School tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In-form Suffolk had begun the match just one point adrift of their visitors, having celebrated back-to-back victories by an innings against Norfolk and Hertfordshire.

But replying to Lincolnshire’s first innings total of 339 for five, Suffolk were bowled out for 203, although it had looked a lot worse at one stage with the hosts floundering on 124 for eight.

The visitors were 177 for five at the close in their second innings, a big lead of 313.

Alex Willerton was the chief destroyer, returning figures of six for 49, accounting for five of Suffolk’s top six batsmen.

Resuming on their overnight score of 46 for two, Suffolk were undone by Willerton, who bowled Jed Cawkwell for 20, had Darren Ironside caught first ball by Louis Kimber, and then bowled Frinton captain Kyran Young(27).

Reeling on 73 for five, Jack Beaumont and Tom Rash both fell cheaply to Adam Tillcock, before Ben Shepperson’s innings of 30 was ended by Willerton.

However, Michael Comber (59) and Ollie Bocking (15 not out) put on 60 for the last wicket to at least nudge Suffolk past 200.

But Lincolnshire stamped their authority on the match thanks to a 124-run opening partnership between Joseph Kendall (100) and Jack Timby (55) in their second innings.